Gigluik takes Spallumcheen title

Neva Gigluik carded an 81 Wednesday to win the annual Spallumcheen Ladies Closed Golf Tournament for the second-straight year.

Gigluik earned $40 in pro shop dollars as overall low gross champion in a field of 39. Last year, they needed a calculator to decide the winner. After the retrogression or countback system was used by officials, Gigluik was declared champion over Shelley Cooper. Both ladies shot 85.

Colleen Schier also pocketed a $40 gift card as the low net winner this year with a 63.

Low gross and low net winners in each of the four flights banked $30 with the runners-up collecting $25 and third-place finishers taking home $20. Fourth place was worth $15.

First Flight Low Gross: 1. Laurie Arthur 85. 2. Marsha Allen 87. 3. Pam Page 100R. 4. Cathie McLaren 94.

Second Flight Low Gross: 1. Sheren Kripps 90. 2. Barb D’Orazio 98. 3. Pam Page 1ooR. 4. Kay Cornish 100.

Third Flight Low Gross: Diane Oakden 99. 2. Linda Bridgeman 100. 3. Marg Wild 108. 4. Ester Pitt 111R.

Fourth Flight Low Gross: 1. Barb Logan 107. 2. Edel Venus 108R. 3. Sandra Chester 108. 4. Jacqueline Sullivan 111.

First Flight Low Net: 1. Debbie Stenerson 68. 2. Brenda Howard 71. 3. Bonnie Taylor. 4. Lynda Doyle 79.

Second Flight Low Net: 1. Karen Paul 71. 2. Marg Griffin 72. 3. Bonnie Taylor 73. 4. Cindy Hoffman 77.

Third Flight Low Net: 1. Janie Crockett 71. 2. Gwen Siewertsen 77. 3. Sharon Fuhr 79R. 4. Gilian Kilgour 79.

Fourth Flight Low Net: 1. Alice Rowland 68. 2. Janice Hansen 72. 3. Anne Kelly 76. 4. Linda MacLeod 78.

