Yesterday, Trevor Linden agreed to part ways with the Vancouver Canucks after four years as President of Hockey Operations (via @Canucks/Twitter)

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Jim Benning’s vision for the Vancouver Canucks has not changed.

Following Wednesday’s news that Trevor Linden and the Canucks ‘amicably’ agreed to part ways, general manager Benning and head coach Travis Green met the media to answer questions regarding the state of the team.

When asked whether there were disagreements between Canucks ownership and Linden, the team legend who served as president of hockey operations, Benning told Black Press Media: “I didn’t really hear of any disagreements between [Linden and the owners]. We all have ideas when we go into meetings. But I didn’t know of any disagreements while I was in the meetings, if there were any.”

Benning explained that Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini “does not interfere with what [Benning and Green] do. He listens, he asks questions, then he lets us do what we need to do.”

Benning said the direction the Canucks are heading remains unchanged.

“We’re still going to be about drafting good players, developing them and then when they’re ready to be in the NHL give them the opportunity to be successful,” he said.

“I am not going to sit here and say we’re going to make the playoffs, but I can tell you what, when we go into camp next year we’re going to push to be the best we can,” added Green.

READ MORE: Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

Benning reiterated ownership is on board with the current direction of the team and that after recent discussions with Aquilini, the GM will take over hockey operations duties. He Aquilini is not looking to fill Linden’s position.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Enderby Timber clinch NOSL crown
Next story
UPDATED: Vernon swimmer collects handful of BC Games medals

Just Posted

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP apprehended Tyson Cole July 26

Vernon woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

RCMP seek missing Winnipeg man last seen in North Okanagan

Ryan Duncan was last seen July 17

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

New Vernon neighbourhood above East Hill proceeds

Site of former McMechan Reservoir could house more than 170 units

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Vernon’s Caetani Centre artist in residence seeking public input

Amélie Brindamour is the second artist in a series of three for the 2018 Fresh! AiR series

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

Armstrong Gallery ribbon show sees talent

Ballots are in for 30th annual show

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

North Enderby Timber clinch NOSL crown

Last-second goal by Sladen gives NET 1-0 win over Turn-Key Controls

Road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park still open

Narrow road in Summerland park has been closed during previous wildfire seasons

Lenoury’s 76 wins Ladies Open

Field of 66 golfers at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

RCMP have ‘violent struggle’ with South Okanagan priority offender

Penticton RCMP arrest man allegedly with heroin/fentanyl

Most Read