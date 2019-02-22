Gavin Limber of the Golds wins the tip-off against the Rutland Voo Doos during the Golds’ final home game of the season, Feb. 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Golds basketball team tops rankings ahead of Okanagan Valley Championships

Salmon Arm team heads straight to semifinals after stellar season

The Salmon Arm Secondary Senior Golds basketball team finished their regular season games as the top ranked team in their league, ahead of the Okanagan Valley Championships.

After defeating the Penticton High Lakers in their last regular season game of the Okanagan Valley 4A Division, the Golds’ head into the Valley Championships as the number one seed.

Read More: Senior Golds climb rankings after Western Canada Tournament

Down in numbers due to illness and injury, the Golds travelled to Penticton on Family Day, Feb. 18, and defeated the Lakers in a decisive 100–49 victory. Gavin Limber led the Golds with 19 points, while Evan Smith had 17 points, both Noah Jansen and Darian Sundby had 14 points each, Silas Hecker had 11 points along with nine assists, and Daniel Wyss rounded out the scoring with 10 points of his own.

The Golds head to Rutland Secondary School in Kelowna over the weekend, Feb. 22-23, to compete in the Valley Championships against Mount Boucherie Secondary in the first of two semi-finals games.

Read More: Junior Golds win zone championship

Game time for the Golds is at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 22, while Rutland, who finished third in league play, faces off against second-place Kelowna Secondary in the first semi-final which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday’s final will be played at Rutland at 7:15 p.m. and the consolation game will be played at 5 p.m. on Saturday night.

The winner of the 4A Okanagan Valley Championships will move on to the B.C. 4A Provincials in Langley, beginning March 6. With only one berth to the Provincials out of the Valley Championships, the Golds will need to be playing their best ball of the season if they want to move forward.

Read More: Junior Golds take third in Valley Championships

 

