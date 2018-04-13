Golf savings galore

The BC Lung Association is encouraging golf lovers province-wide to pick up a Golf Savings Book.

For $35, this fundraising book offers great deals and discounts on golf courses across BC and Washington State, all while supporting the BC Lung Association and the one in five British Columbians living with lung disease.

“The sun is out and flowers are blooming – so it’s a great time to start thinking about golf and our Golf Savings Book,” says Kathy Wylie, BC Lung Association Volunteer Director for Vernon. “For less than the cost of one round of golf, our Golf Savings Book will give you access to hundreds of dollars of savings that you can use throughout the year.

“Most of us know someone with a breathing problem. The fact is one in five British Columbians live with a mild to severe respiratory condition,” continued Wylie. “Buying this book is a great way to support them and the work the BC Lung Association does, all while enjoying great savings on your golf game.”

The Golf Savings Book is an annual BC Lung Association fundraiser and supports ground-breaking lung research, advocacy, and education.

For more information on the courses and discounts or to purchase a book, please visit golfandsave.ca or call the BC Lung Association at 1-800-665-LUNG (5864).

About the BC Lung Association For more than 100 years, the BC Lung Association has been the voice and primary resource for lung health in Canada. Founded to fight tuberculosis, the BC Lung Association today fights lung disease in all its forms, with special emphasis on tobacco control, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, environmental health and air quality.

A non-profit, non-governmental organization, the BC Lung Association acts as an educational resource for the general public as well as those living with respiratory conditions. The BC Lung Association also specializes in patient support programs, community services and advanced medical research.