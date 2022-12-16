(Jesse Johnston/Canadian Press file photo)

Grace, Too: Kelowna skater to dress for Team Canada

Gracie Graham set to suit up for red and white

At just 16 years old, Kelowna’s Gracie Graham will be heading to Sweden to represent her country.

The forward from RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna has been named to Team Canada for the IIHF U-18 World Championships this coming January, after starting off her season at a point-per-game pace.

Graham has posted five goals and 11 assists in 16 games so far this year in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, her sophomore season.

The Graham name is a big one among Kelowna hockey circles – her brother, Max, is a defenceman and assistant captain with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets.

Team Canada is in a sort of ‘Group of Death’ in the January tournament, joining USA, Sweden and Finland in Group A.

Canada is the reigning gold medal champs.

READ MORE: Cristall, Kykkanen lead Kelowna Rockets to victory to begin three-game road trip

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Dach to debut at World Juniors

