Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games competition continues

Competition continues into Day 2 of the 2022 Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games.
Please note, some sports wrap up their competition today, Saturday.
EVENT SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 25:
ALPINE SKIING*** – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SilverStar Mountain Resort, Cloud 9 Race Centre; medal presentations slated for 3:30 to 4 p.m., SilverStar Village Centre;
ARCHERY – 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Vernon Secondary School;
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS*** – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes medal presentations 3:30 to 4 p.m., Priest Valley Gym;
BADMINTON – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kelowna Badminton Club;
BIATHLON*** – 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes medal presentations 3:30 to 4 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., includes medal presentations 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;
CURLING – Draws at 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.., Vernon Curling and Athletic Club;
FIGURE SKATING*** – Practice 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., competition 12:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., medal presentations 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Priest Valley Arena;
FREESTYLE SKIING – Slopestyle, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., SilverStar Mountain Resort; moguls and slopestyle medal presentations, 4 to 4:30 p.m., SilverStar Village Centre;
JUDO*** – 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., medal presentations 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Clarence Fulton Secondary School;
KARATE – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kalamalka Secondary School;
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS*** – 10:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m., medal presentations 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., W.L. Seaton Secondary School;
RINGETTE – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Kal Tire Place North;
SNOWBOARDING*** – Snowboard cross, 9 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.; Terrain Park, SilverStar Mountain Resort; medal presentations 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. SilverStar Village Centre;
WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL – 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Lavington Elementary School.
***denotes sports with no competition scheduled for Sunday, March 26
