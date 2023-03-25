Alpine skiing is among the sports that will wrap up its competition today, Saturday, March 25, at the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games. (BC Games Photo)

Alpine skiing is among the sports that will wrap up its competition today, Saturday, March 25, at the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games. (BC Games Photo)

Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games competition continues

Several of the 15 sports will finish their events today, Saturday

Competition continues into Day 2 of the 2022 Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games.

Please note, some sports wrap up their competition today, Saturday.

EVENT SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 25:

ALPINE SKIING*** – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SilverStar Mountain Resort, Cloud 9 Race Centre; medal presentations slated for 3:30 to 4 p.m., SilverStar Village Centre;

ARCHERY – 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Vernon Secondary School;

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS*** – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes medal presentations 3:30 to 4 p.m., Priest Valley Gym;

BADMINTON – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kelowna Badminton Club;

BIATHLON*** – 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes medal presentations 3:30 to 4 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., includes medal presentations 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

CURLING – Draws at 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.., Vernon Curling and Athletic Club;

FIGURE SKATING*** – Practice 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., competition 12:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., medal presentations 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Priest Valley Arena;

FREESTYLE SKIING – Slopestyle, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., SilverStar Mountain Resort; moguls and slopestyle medal presentations, 4 to 4:30 p.m., SilverStar Village Centre;

JUDO*** – 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., medal presentations 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Clarence Fulton Secondary School;

KARATE – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kalamalka Secondary School;

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS*** – 10:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m., medal presentations 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., W.L. Seaton Secondary School;

RINGETTE – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Kal Tire Place North;

SNOWBOARDING*** – Snowboard cross, 9 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.; Terrain Park, SilverStar Mountain Resort; medal presentations 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. SilverStar Village Centre;

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL – 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Lavington Elementary School.

***denotes sports with no competition scheduled for Sunday, March 26

READ MORE: North Okanagan U15 Knights blank foes to cap dream season

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada rugby sevens members push for mental health literacy in sport

Just Posted

Artistic gymnastics is among the sports that will wrap up its competition today, Saturday, March25, at the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games. (BC Games Photo)
Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games competition continues

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon is bringing back its popular Summer Camps for kids aged five to 12. (abnc.com photo)
New summer camp added to Vernon nature centre lineup

A competitor from the Thompson Okanagan team takes flight off the beam with her coaches and teammates watching during Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games artistic gymnastics competition Friday, March 24, at the Priest Valley Gym. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
PHOTOS: Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games athletes shine

(Left to right) Splatsin Tkwamipla7 Sabrina Vergata, Wenecwtsin Wayne Christian, Elder George William, and Tkwamipla7 (councillors) Theresa William and Leonard Edwards look on as (front, left to right) Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Splatsin Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean hold up the signed coordination agreement. Federal and provincial officials, Kukpi7 Thomas and all Tkwamipla7 members signed the agreement. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
VIDEO: Splatsin signs historic child and family protection agreement with BC, federal governments

Pop-up banner image