The Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games’ judo competition begins Friday, March 24, at Clarence Fulton Secondary School. (BC Games photo)

The Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games’ judo competition begins Friday, March 24, at Clarence Fulton Secondary School. (BC Games photo)

Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games competition starts Friday morning

All 15 sports begin their events today, Friday, March 24

Let the games in the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games get underway.

Competition in the 15 sports begins this morning (Friday, March 24) and continues through until Sunday, March 26.

Spectators are welcome at every venue free of charge.

EVENT SCHEDULE FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 24:

ALPINE SKIING – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., SilverStar Mountain Resort, Cloud 9 Race Centre;

ARCHERY – 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Vernon Secondary School;

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS – 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Priest Valley Gym;

BADMINTON – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kelowna Badminton Club;

BIATHLON – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

CURLING – Draws at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Vernon Curling and Athletic Club;

FIGURE SKATING – Practices 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., competition 1:45 p.m. to 6 p.m., Priest Valley Arena;

FREESTYLE SKIING – Moguls, 9:30 a.m. t0 5:45 p.m., Moguls Course; Slopestyle, Big Air, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Terrain Park (both at SilverStar Mountain Resort);

JUDO – 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Clarence Fulton Secondary School;

KARATE – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kalamalka Secondary School;

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS – 10:15 a.m. to 4:05 p.m., W.L. Seaton Secondary School;

RINGETTE – 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Kal Tire Place North;

SNOWBOARDING – Slopestyle, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Terrain Park, SilverStar Mountain Resort;

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL – 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Lavington Elementary School.

READ MORE: Let the (Greater Vernon) B.C. Winter Games begin

READ MORE: Vernon community groups receive gaming funds

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon biathlete to light B.C. Winter Games’ torch
Next story
Two blind skiers take on Rogers Pass west of Golden

Just Posted

Vernon’s Barrita Durward (second froml left) hosts her 14th annual Valentines For Mexico gala Friday, March 24. The event at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre is a sellout, and will raise funds for Durward’s ongoing orphanage prevention project in Mexico, as well as for her immediate family member Candria Krykwo (right), who is battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer. (Conritubed photos)
Vernon fundraiser a night for four

A week-long dust advisory for Vernon has been declared over as of March 24. (Morning Star - file photo)
Rain help ends Vernon dust advisory

Donia Strand and Elizabeth Eckert made a presentation to the Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors about their concerns about off-leash and at-large dogs at on-leash parks Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Women present dog control concerns to North Okanagan directors

Ringette kicks off Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games competition at 8 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Kal Tire Place North. (BC Games Photo)
Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games competition starts Friday morning