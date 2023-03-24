Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games competition starts Friday morning

All 15 sports begin their events today, Friday, March 24

The Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games’ judo competition begins Friday, March 24, at Clarence Fulton Secondary School. (BC Games photo)

Let the games in the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games get underway.

Competition in the 15 sports begins this morning (Friday, March 24) and continues through until Sunday, March 26.

Spectators are welcome at every venue free of charge.

EVENT SCHEDULE FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 24:

ALPINE SKIING – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., SilverStar Mountain Resort, Cloud 9 Race Centre;

ARCHERY – 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Vernon Secondary School;

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS – 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Priest Valley Gym;

BADMINTON – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kelowna Badminton Club;

BIATHLON – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

CURLING – Draws at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Vernon Curling and Athletic Club;

FIGURE SKATING – Practices 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., competition 1:45 p.m. to 6 p.m., Priest Valley Arena;

FREESTYLE SKIING – Moguls, 9:30 a.m. t0 5:45 p.m., Moguls Course; Slopestyle, Big Air, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Terrain Park (both at SilverStar Mountain Resort);

JUDO – 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Clarence Fulton Secondary School;

KARATE – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kalamalka Secondary School;

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS – 10:15 a.m. to 4:05 p.m., W.L. Seaton Secondary School;

RINGETTE – 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Kal Tire Place North;

SNOWBOARDING – Slopestyle, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Terrain Park, SilverStar Mountain Resort;

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL – 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Lavington Elementary School.

