Greater Vernon preps to host B.C. Winter Games

The three-day spectacle will see more than 1,300 participants

The B.C. Winter Games are just days away, as Greater Vernon prepares to host more than 1,300 participants.

The top emerging high-performance athletes, coaches and officials are set to be part of the three-day spectacle hosted in the city and surrounding areas of Vernon.

In addition to the 895 athletes, 300 coaches and 140 officials, more than 1,200 volunteers will be assisting so the Games run smoothly.

The athletes hail from 122 communities from across the province. Most will be attending their first multi-sport Games and will be competing in 15 different sports. They will arrive Thursday, in time for the opening ceremony, which is set for 7 p.m on Thursday, March 23, at Kal Tire Place.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and it’s general seating.

Competition starts on Friday, March 24 until 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

Participants will compete in alpine skiing, archery, artistic gymnastics, badminton, biathlon, cross country skiing (including para), curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, judo, karate, rhythmic gymnastics, ringette, snowboarding, and wheelchair basketball.

The B.C. Winter Games were originally scheduled to take place in February of 2022 before organizers decided to postpone to 2023 due to several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding and wildfires in many parts of the province. The official name of the event remains the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games.

Vernon last hosted the Games in 1992 and 2012.

To search for participants registered for the Games, visit: bcgames.org/participate/participant-information/. All other information can be found at BCGames.org.

