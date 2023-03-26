Wheelchair basketball plays its bronze- and gold-medal games this morning at Lavington Elementary School on the final day of the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games. (B.C. Games Photo)

Wheelchair basketball plays its bronze- and gold-medal games this morning at Lavington Elementary School on the final day of the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games. (B.C. Games Photo)

Greater Vernon ready to wrap B.C. Winter Games

Competition in all but one event to end by 12 p.m.

The final medals will be handed out today, the 1,300 athletes, coaches and officials head home, and the event committee chairs, directors and volunteers can put up their feet.

It’s the last day of the 2022 Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games.

The events going on today are slated to wrap by 12 p.m.

This will mark the third time Vernon has hosted the B.C. Winter Games. The city also hosted the B.C. Summer Games in 1982.

EVENT SCHEDULE FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 26:

ARCHERY – 9 a.m. semifinals; 9:45 a.m. bronze-medal matches; 10:30 a.m., gold-medal matches, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., medal presentations., Vernon Secondary School;

BADMINTON – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., team event; medal presentations, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Kelowna Badminton Club;

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – 9:30 a.m., mixed relays; medal presentations 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

CURLING – 9:30 a.m., medal finals; medal presentations 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Vernon Curling and Athletic Club;

FREESTYLE SKIING – Big Air, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., SilverStar Terrain Park, medal presentations 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., SilverStar Village Centre;

KARATE – 8:30 a.m., gold-medal rounds; medal ceremony, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Kalamalka Secondary School;

RINGETTE – Bronze-medal game, 8 a.m.; gold-medal game, 10 a.m., medal presentations, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Kal Tire Place North;

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL – Bronze-medal game, 8:30 a.m. t0 10 a.m.; gold-medal game, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; medal presentations 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Lavington Elementary School.

READ MORE: North Okanagan U15 Knights blank foes to cap dream season

READ MORE: Still got it: 79-year-old Vernon resident Wayne McGrath is a hockey lifer

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Athletes dazzle on Day 2 of B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon
Next story
Canadian men dispatch Curaçao 2-0 in first outing since World Cup in Qatar

Just Posted

Historic O’Keefe Ranch is seeking support from the City of Vernon to pay for buildings that are falling into disrepair. Vernon council will discuss the ranch’s requests at its next regular meeting Monday, March 27, 2023. (Ranch photo)
Historic North Okanagan ranch seeks more funding to repair aging buildings

Cross-country skiing holds mixed relay events at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre today, Sunday, March 26, the final day of the 2022 Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games. (B.C. Games photo)
Greater Vernon ready to wrap B.C. Winter Games

Thompson Okanagan karate athlete Charlie Duller lands a kick against Cariboo North East athlete Oscar McCarron Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the 2022 Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Athletes dazzle on Day 2 of B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man injured while snowmobiling at Hunter’s Range near Enderby March 3, 2023. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser for North Okanagan man with serious spinal cord injury tops $36K

Pop-up banner image