Greater Vernon ready to wrap B.C. Winter Games

Competition in all but one event to end by 12 p.m.

Wheelchair basketball plays its bronze- and gold-medal games this morning at Lavington Elementary School on the final day of the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games. (B.C. Games Photo)

The final medals will be handed out today, the 1,300 athletes, coaches and officials head home, and the event committee chairs, directors and volunteers can put up their feet.

It’s the last day of the 2022 Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games.

The events going on today are slated to wrap by 12 p.m.

This will mark the third time Vernon has hosted the B.C. Winter Games. The city also hosted the B.C. Summer Games in 1982.

EVENT SCHEDULE FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 26:

ARCHERY – 9 a.m. semifinals; 9:45 a.m. bronze-medal matches; 10:30 a.m., gold-medal matches, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., medal presentations., Vernon Secondary School;

BADMINTON – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., team event; medal presentations, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Kelowna Badminton Club;

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – 9:30 a.m., mixed relays; medal presentations 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

CURLING – 9:30 a.m., medal finals; medal presentations 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Vernon Curling and Athletic Club;

FREESTYLE SKIING – Big Air, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., SilverStar Terrain Park, medal presentations 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., SilverStar Village Centre;

KARATE – 8:30 a.m., gold-medal rounds; medal ceremony, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Kalamalka Secondary School;

RINGETTE – Bronze-medal game, 8 a.m.; gold-medal game, 10 a.m., medal presentations, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Kal Tire Place North;

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL – Bronze-medal game, 8:30 a.m. t0 10 a.m.; gold-medal game, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; medal presentations 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Lavington Elementary School.

