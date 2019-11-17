Groups benefit from Vernon pee wee hockey tourney

Coca Cola Classic directors donate $1,000 each to Greater Vernon KidSport and Cops For Kids

Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament director Sean Matile (right) presents a cheque from the 2019 tournament to Cops For Kids, graciously accepted by Const. Kelly Brett (left) and Courtney King with Cops For Kids. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Two North Okanagan organizations will benefit financially thanks to a bunch of 12-and-13-year-0lds, and the adults who run their tournament.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament committee presented cheques for $1,000 each to Cops For Kids and Greater Vernon KidSport.

“We make the money through our hospitality suite and our biggest event during the tournament, the dance,” said director Jaron Chasca.

READ MORE: Venue biggest change for Vernon Coca Cola Classic

The tournament is a four-day affair that has been running consecutively for 48 years during the second weekend of the annual Vernon Winter Carnival in February. Eight teams from North America take part in the event, including the host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs.

The 49th annual event is slated for Feb. 13-16, 2020.

Cops For Kids is an RCMP charity charitable foundation that is committed to assisting children that have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their lives. Cops For Kids works to raise funds to continue its ongoing support to the children in the communities they serve, including the North Okanagan.

Established in 2001, Greater Vernon KidSport identifies needs in the community, raises funds, and supports programs that create new opportunities for young people to participate in sport.

KidSport announced it will be creating four plaques to be enshrined on selected seats at Kal Tire Place that will honour the memory of Pee Wee Hockey Tournament volunteers and founders Rienie and Lee Holland, Dan Oxnard and Ernie Kowal.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.