Gunner going fast for Hospice

Armstrong driver races his Porsche 944 in Mission this weekend

Armstrong’s Steve Gunner will be chasing more than just series points while wheeling his Porsche 944 at the Mission Raceway Park road course this weekend.

In addition to regular racing, the event includes rides around the track in exotic cars at lunch time on both days. The rides are available for a minimum donation to the Mission Hospice Society.

Gunner currently sits in second place in the championship standings, and with some good results this weekend, hopes to gain some points on championship leader Gayle Baird.

Previous story
Shadow Ridge duo claims Callaway pro title
Next story
Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

Just Posted

Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Okanagan Croatians brace for World Cup soccer drama

Croatia-France Cup final cause for celebration of Croatian heritage, pride

Need a family doctor in Kelowna or Lake Country? Here’s a chance to get one

Kelowna and Lake Country are getting more family doctors

Nicolas Cage films in Vernon

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

Small fire sparked in West Kelowna hills

A human caused blaze reported up Bear Main Forest Service Road

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

B.C. First Nations move to ban non-native moose hunting in Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in Nation target provincial government’s LEH moose hunts

B.C. police officer investigated for writing tickets on fake violations

DPD officer Byron Ritchie was recommended for disciplinary action, but has been granted a review

Most Read