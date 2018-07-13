Gunner going fast for Hospice

Armstrong’s Steve Gunner will be chasing more than just series points while wheeling his Porsche 944 at the Mission Raceway Park road course this weekend.

In addition to regular racing, the event includes rides around the track in exotic cars at lunch time on both days. The rides are available for a minimum donation to the Mission Hospice Society.

Gunner currently sits in second place in the championship standings, and with some good results this weekend, hopes to gain some points on championship leader Gayle Baird.