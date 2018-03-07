Gymnasts medal in Kelowna

Eleven gymnasts from Vernon’s North Valley Gymnastics Society (NVGS) competed at the Kelowna Invitational/BC Championships Trials.

The 11 competed in five different levels in a field of 47.

The JO (Junior Olympic) athletes in Level 3 and 4 started the competition out strongly on vault and continued to build momentum throughout the competition.

Level 3 athletes Avery Goode (age eight), Annabelle Skelly (nine), Olivia Phair (nine) and Neala Hackman (eight) were competing for the first time and had excellent results.

Goode won a silver medal for her floor routine and a bronze medal for a stuck beam routine. Phair earned a silver medal for her bar routine. Skelly earned a fourth place for her stuck beam routine. Hackman had a shaky competition but still earned seventh for vault and the “Never Give Up” award. Each Level 3 athlete finished in the top-eight for her age category.

Alexis Sibilleau (nine), Emma Locke (eight) and Amelia Spitzer (10) competed in the JO Level 4 and all three

had an excellent competition.

Sibilleau earned a silver medal for her fantastic bar routine, Locke had a consistent competition, finishing fourth on vault and bars, fifth on beam and sixth on floor. Spitzer had a great bar routine to finish seventh.

The athletes in JO Level 5 and 6 were competing to go to BC Championships in April.

The top-seven Level 5 athletes and the top-20 Level 6 athletes would earn a chance to compete at BC Championships. Amy Sol (16), Emma Eggert (15) and Izzy Gelter (12) competed in Level 6 and all three athletes qualified for provincials.

Sol had an exceptional competition, earning a bronze in the all around, gold on vault, fourth on beam and a much-improved bar routine earned her eighth in that event.

Eggert, feeling a bit under the weather, performed up to par to earn her trip to the championships with a highlight finish of fourth on both vault and bars – two events that she has made exceptional progress on – and earned her highest all around score to finish fifth.

Gelter earned a fourth place finish on vault and had a consistent competition to finish seventh in the all around.

Sam Munroe (age eight) competed for the first time in Level 5, maintained a positive attitude throughout and

earned eighth place finishes on vault and floor.

Rounding out the competition in Level 7 was Autumn Doucette (17), who has been dealing with some

injuries, but had a great competition earning gold on vault and floor, and silver in the all around, bars and

balance.

Doucette, along with Brooklyn Ashby, Charli Calvert and Julia Kalin, will be representing NVGS in

Level 7 at BC Championships in April.

“Another successful competition for our athletes,” said NVGS coach Naomi Rokus. “The fact that we are competitive with some of the bigger clubs is very special- considering the gym we have and the hours our athletes train. The younger athletes are doing a great job and they are so exciting to coach.

“The amount they are learning in such a short time is awesome. The older athletes are alway so easy going and they help each relax. It’s such a positive team.”