Gymnasts show heart at zones in Vernon

Gymnasts showed heart over the weekend as they descended upon the Vernon Recreation Complex for the Queen of Hearts rhythmic gymnastics zones.
Girls aged five-to-18 competed in Free, Hoop, Rope, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon categories, and were judged for difficulty and execution of skills.
Several members of the Canadian National Team will be competing, including Isabella Haldane and Jaedyn Andreotti of the Vernon-based Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club.
