Elle Dockendorff practices her routine during the Queen of Hearts Rhythmic Gymnastics tournament at the Vernon Recreation Centre Saturday, Jan. 26. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Gymnasts show heart at zones in Vernon

The Queen of Hearts rhythmic gymnastics zones were in Vernon Jan. 25-27

Gymnasts showed heart over the weekend as they descended upon the Vernon Recreation Complex for the Queen of Hearts rhythmic gymnastics zones.

Girls aged five-to-18 competed in Free, Hoop, Rope, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon categories, and were judged for difficulty and execution of skills.

RELATED: Vernon hosts Queen of Hearts rhythmic gymnastics zones

Several members of the Canadian National Team will be competing, including Isabella Haldane and Jaedyn Andreotti of the Vernon-based Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Nicol Tilman shows off her skills during the Queen of Hearts Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament at the Vernon Rec Centre Saturday, Jan. 26. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Previous story
Thrash Wrestling card ignites Vernon, Penticton
Next story
North Okanagan Knights sit outside playoff picture

Just Posted

UPDATED: Car ablaze near Armstrong Monday morning; one person airlifted to hospital

Emergency personnel respond to scene near Specialty Steel Fabricators and Design

UPDATE: Vernon crash injuries not ‘serious harm,’ investigators drop jurisdiction

The incident unfolded in Vernon in the early morning hours of Jan. 25

Vernon Winter Carnival prepped for kick off

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival starts Thursday, Jan. 31

Gymnasts show heart at zones in Vernon

The Queen of Hearts rhythmic gymnastics zones were in Vernon Jan. 25-27

SilverStar’s new festival a ‘culinary paradise’

The new SEISMIC Mountain Festival is March 22-31

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

Vernon Panthers primed for Saints battle

Sr. Girls Hoops: No. 8 Panthers to take on No. 1 North Vancouver school at tourney in Surrey

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

McCleaners in Kamloops was allegedly robbed Monday morning

Most Read