Haglund Wild for Wenatchee in win over Vernon Mustangs

Goalie Gunner Podollan and the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs – wearing their throwback Vernon Lakers jerseys – are 1-1 after the opening day of play at the 50th Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs need a win Friday, Feb. 10, to advance to the championship side of the 50th Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament.

The Mustangs saw their record drop to 1-1 with a 6-4 loss to the Wenatchee Wild in Thursday’s featured game of opening day of the milestone tournament.

Vernon needs to beat the undefeated Leduc (Alta.) Roughnecks (2-0) at 5 p.m. Friday to have a shot at advancing to the top-four games Saturday.

Alexander Haglund scored four consecutive goals for the Wild, who improved to 1-1 after losing their opening game to Leduc, 8-3. Brayden Lee had the other two goals for the American visitors while Chris Pellatt pocketed three assists to support winning goalie Liam Janulewicz.

Thompson Podollan led Vernon with 1+2 while Layten Oliver, Trent Keenan and Carter Wallace chipped in singles. Gunner Podollan was in goal for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs opened the tournament with a 5-2 romp over the North Delta Sun Devils, who later fell 7-3 to Leduc in Coca-Cola Division action.

In the Sun Valley Division, Northern Alberta beat Southern Alberta as the St. Albert Raiders Stars edged the Okotoks Oilers 3-2, and the Fraser Valley defeated the East Kootenays as the Chilliwack Bruins edged the Cranbrook Bucks 3-2.

Games started at 8 a.m. Friday and culminate with the final preliminary round game at 7:15 p.m. between Cranbrook and Okotoks.

The Consolation Bracket semifinals go Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., and the Championship Side semis are slated for 12:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

The tournament wraps Sunday with the four division finals set for 9 a.m., 11:3o p.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All tournament games are being played at Kal Tire Place North.

