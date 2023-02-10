Goalie Gunner Podollan and the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs – wearing their throwback Vernon Lakers jerseys – are 1-1 after the opening day of play at the 50th Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Haglund Wild for Wenatchee in win over Vernon Mustangs

50th Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament continues Friday, Feb. 10, at Kal Tire Place North

The host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs need a win Friday, Feb. 10, to advance to the championship side of the 50th Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament.

The Mustangs saw their record drop to 1-1 with a 6-4 loss to the Wenatchee Wild in Thursday’s featured game of opening day of the milestone tournament.

Vernon needs to beat the undefeated Leduc (Alta.) Roughnecks (2-0) at 5 p.m. Friday to have a shot at advancing to the top-four games Saturday.

Alexander Haglund scored four consecutive goals for the Wild, who improved to 1-1 after losing their opening game to Leduc, 8-3. Brayden Lee had the other two goals for the American visitors while Chris Pellatt pocketed three assists to support winning goalie Liam Janulewicz.

Thompson Podollan led Vernon with 1+2 while Layten Oliver, Trent Keenan and Carter Wallace chipped in singles. Gunner Podollan was in goal for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs opened the tournament with a 5-2 romp over the North Delta Sun Devils, who later fell 7-3 to Leduc in Coca-Cola Division action.

In the Sun Valley Division, Northern Alberta beat Southern Alberta as the St. Albert Raiders Stars edged the Okotoks Oilers 3-2, and the Fraser Valley defeated the East Kootenays as the Chilliwack Bruins edged the Cranbrook Bucks 3-2.

Games started at 8 a.m. Friday and culminate with the final preliminary round game at 7:15 p.m. between Cranbrook and Okotoks.

The Consolation Bracket semifinals go Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., and the Championship Side semis are slated for 12:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

The tournament wraps Sunday with the four division finals set for 9 a.m., 11:3o p.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All tournament games are being played at Kal Tire Place North.

