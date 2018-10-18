Laura Hall of the Vernon Vortex leads the pack in the 3,000-metre points race at the Canada Games speed skating trials in Red Deer. ((Photo Submitted)

Hall makes Team BC grade

Canada Games speed skating trials in Red Deer

Speed skater Laura Hall of the Vernon Vortex has made Team BC for the Canada Winter Games, Feb. 15-March 3 in Red Deer.

Hall went in the short track trials as the favourite and she came through, maintaining a steady pace in the 500-, 1,000- and 1,500-metre races. It was the 3,000-m points race where she put on an awesome display. Hall gathered almost all the top points lapping the entire field except for one skater. She secured her spot on the provincial team landing her second overall.

Nate Benn of the Vortex was in the Open category, where he was the youngest competitor trying to make the team. Benn had a disappointing penalty on his first 1,500 race, putting him at the back of the pack.

Benn tried to make the best of it but unfortunately fell in his next two 500 races. He rebounded with a better race in the 3,000 points event but it just wasn’t enough. Benn will have another chance in 2023.

Daniel Hall of Vernon wasn’t old enough to try out for the provincial team but he and other B.C. skaters put on a spectacular display. Hall chalked up a total of four best times, showing everyone that he will be a skater to watch in the future by placing fourth.

The Vortex carries sponsorship from Sproing Creative, Manulife Financial, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings, and Tolko.

For more information on joining this flourishing sport can be found on the club website: www.vernonspeedskatingclub.com

