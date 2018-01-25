Hawrys sweeps Shamrock awards

The Armstrong Shamrocks celebrated their undefeated season and third straight Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League championship with an awards night Saturday night at The Branding Iron.

Brett Hawrys took home top honours by winning the Ernie Henderson Memorial Trophy as the Most Valuable Player. He shared rookie of the year recognition with Cam Nelson and won the Top Offensive Player award.

“I had so much fun playing at home with my friends and was happy to be a part of a great team this year,” said Hawrys, a former senior A Nanaimo Timbermen. “I’m looking forward to next season already.”

Jeff and Lyn Hanley were recognized as Volunteer of the Year for their efforts organizing and managing the Junior Shamrocks program. Goaltender Kody O’Brien received the Dan Buchanan trophy as Shamrock of the Year. O’Brien is a manager with Rogers Foods and was transferred to Chilliwack mid season but continued to travel for the remainder of the regular season games and the playoffs.

“I didn’t want to spoil my opportunity to be the starting goalie for the Armstrong Shamrocks” said O’Brien whose father Kelly is a Shamrocks alumni from the 1970s. “I wanted to make this season the best of my lacrosse career and it was.”

Every Shamrock was recognized with a Jimmy Fallon style “Superlatives” award presentation. Veteran Kody Nitchie took home the Timex Keeps a Licken and Keeps on Ticken Courage to Come Back Award for suffering knee, ankle, back and hamstring injuries but continuing to show up for games. Nitchie became the most decorated active Shamrocks with his seventh championship.

The remainder of the awards were as follows: Most Inspirational Player: Jamie MacGregor. Defensive Player: Cameron Nelson. Most Improved: Josh Point. Coaches Choice: Milan Marcetta. Managers Choice: Carston Schlaak. Most Sportsmanlike: Joel Castle. MVP Playoffs: Steve Clark.

