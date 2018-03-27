Heather Kyllo, left, and Jami Mitchell follow a rock from Rick Raber from Team Dave Merklinger in the mixed team finals Thursday night at the Vernon Curling and Athletic club. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Heath ices Herrick

Vernon men’s curling crown

Veteran Darren Heath used last shot rock for an 8-6 win over Aaron Harrick in the Vernon Curling Club men’s A side final Thursday night.

Heath, supported by lead Jamie Austin, second Doug McCrae and lead Brian Roberts, earned jackets. Heath won the title two years ago.

Heath brushed back four-time junior champion TJ Perepolkin 8-7 in an extra end in the semifinals.

Perepolkin was down 5-0 after three ends. Earlier, Herrick iced Herb Wong and Ron McDougall in the 16-rink draw.

Herrick earlier knocked off Jon Gardner, Rob Ewen and club manager/ice maker Dave Merklinger, who took the B side title. Merklinger is working on the ice crew at the World Men’s Championships, March 31-April 5, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Kim Slattery stopped Kelsey Powell 8-6 in the ladies final Thursday night.

Slattery had Alyssa Kyllo at third, Morgayne Eby at second, Denise Dobie at lead and Heather Raber as fifth.

The mixed doubles crown went to Doug Pepper over John Slattery.

Powell’s rink featured Jenna Jones, Doug Heward and Nadia Beck. John Slattery was supported by Kelsie Jones, Ron Nobert and Carol Weitzel.

JesseMonette stopped Brad Snyder for the men’s B prize, while Danbrook doused Sherry Heath in the ladies’ B.

Merklinger grounded Michael Longworth in the mixed B final.

The Nick Shaigec foursome dispatched the Al Wejr rink in the stick league final.

Meanwhile, Erik Colwell of Vernon faces Johnson Tao in Friday’s opening draw of the Canada Winter Games qualifier in Abbotsford.

Ben Morin of Vernon will play third, while Brenin Moore of Langley and Tyler Powell of Invermere round out Colwell’s foursome.

