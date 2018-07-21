Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

Day two of competition at the BC Summer Games was off to an early start in the Cowichan Valley, with most of the 18 events set to end with medals later today.
For a full schedule of events across the region, click here.
From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley
A Saturday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.
Vernon fire snuffed out, along with earlier reported fire near Sugar Lake
Interior Health has supplied Community Policing with two industrial sharps bins
Assault in Harwood area Wednesday afternoon under investigation
John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.
Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Gallery Vertigo July 21
Songstress seems struck by the natural beauty of the Okanagan
An unlikely encounter in the rural community of Likely, near Williams Lake
Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials
The man, who built a shelter at a Saanich park, says homeless people are unfairly targeted
The guard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green
Vernon product headed to ECHL for pro hockey
A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley
Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League roundup
On the men’s side, Canada was eliminated in the round of 16 as they were shut out by Argentina 28-0
The swim will take a full day, meaning Susan Simmons will be swimming in the black of night
