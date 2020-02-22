HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

It’s been a busy few days for more than 1,000 of the province’s most talented athletes who are currently competing at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John.
Windy weather and sub-freezing temperatures haven’t hindred athletes from all corners of the province in giving it their all at the games, which include 15 different sports.
This year’s competition coincides with a special anniversary in the province: the 10-year anniversary of the 2010 Olympics hosted in Vancouver.
As the 2020 BC Winter Games begin we remember our alumni who competed at the 2010 Olympics 🔟 years ago: @meganTandy88, @justinkripps, @Ggreyski, Cody Hay, @BrentSeabrook, @juliamurrayski, @kelseyserwa, @brittjanyk, @gsimmerling, @kristi_richards, @maellericker & @Denny_Morrison. pic.twitter.com/ftLJ6rc7Qx
— BC Games (@BCGames1) February 20, 2020
On Friday and Saturday, young athletes competed in curling, karate, gymnastics, sledge hockey and more.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Day 1 and 2:
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.