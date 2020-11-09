Penticton Vees goalie Kaeden Lane and Vernon Vipers forward JoJo Tanaka-Campbell look at a puck in the air during B.C. Hockey League Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament action Friday, Nov. 6, at Kal Tire Place. Lane made 25 saves as the Vees blanked the Vipers 4-0. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Penticton Vees goalie Kaeden Lane and Vernon Vipers forward JoJo Tanaka-Campbell look at a puck in the air during B.C. Hockey League Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament action Friday, Nov. 6, at Kal Tire Place. Lane made 25 saves as the Vees blanked the Vipers 4-0. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Hockey continues for Vernon Vipers

BC Hockey League cancels games involving Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey re, COVID rules

The Vernon Vipers will continue to play pre-season hockey.

Unlike some of their southern B.C. Hockey League counterparts.

Due to the restrictions put in place Saturday, Nov. 7, by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) regarding sporting events in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions, the BCHL cancelled all preseason games involving the Chilliwack Chiefs, Coquitlam Express, Langley Rivermen and Surrey Eagles for the next two weeks.

The Powell River Kings, who are included in the Vancouver Coastal region, had to postpone their preseason game Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8, against the Cowichan Valley Capitals. Powell River was originally exempt from the restrictions and the team and league are hoping for clarification on the ruling.

The PHO announced stricter restrictions in the two health regions due to a rise in cases of COVID-19. These restrictions include a two-week ban on sporting events. The league has cancelled seven games between Nov. 13 and 21.

The Vipers will continue with the Okanagan Cup playoffs this coming weekend.

Vernon (3-6-1-2), which finished third out of the four teams, will face the West Kelowna Warriors (7-4-0-1) in a Friday semifinal at Royal LePage Place. The Penticton Vees (11-1-0-0) ended up on top of the round-robin standings and will face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (3-8-1-0) Friday at home.

The two winners will meet for the Okanagan Cup Saturday.

The Vees swept the Vipers in a home-and-home series to end the round-robin.

Penticton won 4-0 at Kal Tire Place Friday, Nov. 6, with Vees goalie Kaeden Lane stopping 25 shots for the shutout, and former Viper Tyler Ho scoring twice in the third period for Penticton. Koen MacInnes made 21 saves for the Vipers.

At the South Okanagan Events Centre Saturday, Vernon jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to watch the Vees score four unanswered goals on the way to a 6-3 win.

Tyler Carpendale had two goals for Vernon, JoJo Tanaka-Campbell had the other. while goalie Kobe Grant made 16 saves in taking the loss. Quinn Hutson had three goals for the Vees.

* Vernon hockey product Ben King has been loaned by the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels to the BCHL’s Trail Smoke Eaters.

King was chosen in the first round of the WHL Bantam Draft in 2017 by the Swift Current Broncos, and dealt to Red Deer in November 2019.

He’ll be on loan with the Smokies until WHL training camps open.

READ MORE: BCHL hockey is back with announcement of Okanagan Cup


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon high school football players see action amid COVID-19
Next story
Vernon Magnums lock up first place

Just Posted

A two-vehicle collision stalled southbound traffic on Highway 97 near the army camp in Vernon on Nov. 9, 2020. (Kerry Hutter - Contributed)
UPDATE: Collision-closed Vernon highway reopens to single-lane alternating traffic

Two-vehicle collision with unknown injuries closed highway Monday after snowfall

Vernon Magnums’ Boston Ciccone carries a Kelowna Junior Sun Grey defender with him into the endzone during Vernon’s 24-6 Southern Interior Football Conference Peewee Division clash in West Kelowna Saturday, Nov. 7. The win clinched first place in the division for the Magnums. (Photo submitted)
Vernon Magnums lock up first place

A 24-6 road win in Kelowna gives Peewee football squad first place in the SIFC

Penticton Vees goalie Kaeden Lane (left) and Vernon Vipers forward Tyler Carpendale keep their eyes on the puck during Penticton’s 4-0 B.C. Hockey League Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament win Friday, Nov. 6, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Hockey continues for Vernon Vipers

BC Hockey League cancels games involving Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey re, COVID rules

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
Bridge east of Enderby closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road closed in both directions

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

North Glenmore Elementary School. (Google Maps)
Single case of COVID-19 reported at Kelowna elementary school

This is the fifth school exposure announcement in the Central Okanagan over the past two days

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)
Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign is called “Don’t change. Even if they do”

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Most Read