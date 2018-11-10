Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes is growing his hair out as a fundraiser for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Mark Brett/Western News

Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes left off best hockey hair poll

Some BCHL fans are calling a penalty on leaving out their favourite players on the league’s best hockey hair poll.

On Friday, the BCHL asked from their Twitter account (@GoBCHL) who has the best hair in the BCHL? And the Penticton Vees were quick to point out that they left Cassidy Bowes off the list.

Bowes is growing out his hair this season to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Playing off his jersey number (92), his goal is to reach $9,292 — at that time he will also get his hair cut off to donate.

Related: Vees player fundraising for cancer research

The BCHL replied that because Bowes is growing it out for a cause they excluded him.

Donations to Bowes are being taken through a GoFundMe account which currently has $3,224. For every goal he scores, Neil Jamieson and Underwriters Insurance have pledged to donate $2 to his cause. So far this season Bowes has only cashed in with one goal.

Related: Local firm steps up to help Penticton hockey player's fundraiser

The Vees will have a donation box set up at the main entrance for their tilt on Saturday (6 p.m.) versus the Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Who do you think has the best hockey hair in the BCHL? Or, in any league? Let us know in the comments.

