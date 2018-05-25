Vernon was well represented with the Kamloops-based Blazers, silver medalists in the Western Canada Cup Hockey Tournament U12 AA division. From left, Holly Magnus, Sophie Winstanley, Kiera Fusion, Hanna Robertson, Lily Roberts. Coaches, from left, Zeena Defoor, Brent Magnus and Braden Robertson.

Hockey silver medallists celebrated

Vernon was well represented with the Kamloops-based Blazers

Vernon was well represented with the Kamloops-based Blazers, silver medalists in the Western Canada Cup Hockey Tournament U12 AA division. From left, Holly Magnus, Sophie Winstanley, Kiera Fusion, Hanna Robertson, Lily Roberts. Coaches, from left, Zeena Defoor, Brent Magnus and Braden Robertson.

Previous story
TOFC soccer girls earn scholarships

Just Posted

204,301 butts recycled in Vernon, more to go

Lumby man aiming to rid communities of cigarette butts

Boil-water notice lifted after 9 years

Sunnybrae residents now have access to safe drinking water straight from the tap

Vernon road work continues

Landing work on until June; intersection at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue

Enrolment increase boosts North Okanagan-Shuswap School District budget

Additional money provided to support new curriculum, school supplies for students

Flooding complicates summer fun, health authority warns

Avoid fast-flowing water such as creeks and rivers.

What’s happening

Find out what is happening around the valley this sunshine-filled May weekend

Unusually nasty odour repulses Chase residents

Village staff trying to get bacteria working in lagoons at sewage treatment plant

TOFC soccer girls earn scholarships

U18s sending 10 players to Canadian schools

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Run for beer along Penticton’s Ale Trail

The second annual Penticton Beer Run takes place on June 2

Vernon’s Seibel high on European hockey trek

Minds net for West Coast Selects in France

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Most Read