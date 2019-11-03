Holt the hero as Vernon Vipers beat Surrey

Vipers forward the only player to score in shootout; Vernon takes five of six weekend points

The Vernon Vipers used a shootout goal from Dawson Holt to beat the Surrey Eagles 3-2 in BCHL action Sunday afternoon in Surrey. The Vipers took five of a possible six weekend points to move into fourth place in the Interior Division. (Morning Star - file photo)

Five out of six weekend points. Nine out of a possible 12 points halfway through their longest road swing of the season.

Vernon Vipers wrapped up a second straight three games in three days B.C. Hockey League weekend Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 shootout win over the Eagles in Surrey.

Vernon beat Victoria 5-2 Friday and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan Saturday to improve to 4-1-1-0 in the first six games of the trip.

Dawson Holt was the only shooter to score in the shootout, beating Eagles goalie Thomas Scarfone in the third round to give Vernon two points. Scarfone made 33 saves in regulation time.

Reilly Herbst stopped 25 shots in regulation time and denied Surrey shooters Wyatt Schlaht, Cristophe Tellier and Holden Katzalay in the shootout.

Tellier forced overtime with a goal 39 seconds into the third period. Defenceman Landon Fuller and forward Connor Marritt scored for Vernon, who held a pair of one-goal leads for the second straight contest.

The win vaulted the Snakes (12-7-1-0) into fourth place in the Interior Division, one point ahead of the Wenatchee Wild, and four points behind the third-place Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Vipers get back on the bus for a doubleheader in Trail Friday and Saturday. Game 9 of the 11-game swing is a Wednesday night affair in Prince George, Nov. 13, against the Spruce Kings, a rematch of last year’s BCHL Fred Page Cup final (won by the Spruce Kings in four games).

Vernon will complete its marathon road session with games in Langley Friday, Nov. 15, and Coquitlam Saturday, Nov. 16, before returning home to face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday, Nov. 22, on First Responders Night at Kal Tire Place.

