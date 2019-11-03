The Vernon Vipers used a shootout goal from Dawson Holt to beat the Surrey Eagles 3-2 in BCHL action Sunday afternoon in Surrey. The Vipers took five of a possible six weekend points to move into fourth place in the Interior Division. (Morning Star - file photo)

Holt the hero as Vernon Vipers beat Surrey

Vipers forward the only player to score in shootout; Vernon takes five of six weekend points

Five out of six weekend points. Nine out of a possible 12 points halfway through their longest road swing of the season.

Vernon Vipers wrapped up a second straight three games in three days B.C. Hockey League weekend Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 shootout win over the Eagles in Surrey.

Vernon beat Victoria 5-2 Friday and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan Saturday to improve to 4-1-1-0 in the first six games of the trip.

Dawson Holt was the only shooter to score in the shootout, beating Eagles goalie Thomas Scarfone in the third round to give Vernon two points. Scarfone made 33 saves in regulation time.

Reilly Herbst stopped 25 shots in regulation time and denied Surrey shooters Wyatt Schlaht, Cristophe Tellier and Holden Katzalay in the shootout.

Tellier forced overtime with a goal 39 seconds into the third period. Defenceman Landon Fuller and forward Connor Marritt scored for Vernon, who held a pair of one-goal leads for the second straight contest.

The win vaulted the Snakes (12-7-1-0) into fourth place in the Interior Division, one point ahead of the Wenatchee Wild, and four points behind the third-place Trail Smoke Eaters.

READ MORE: Capitals use OT to beat Vernon Vipers

The Vipers get back on the bus for a doubleheader in Trail Friday and Saturday. Game 9 of the 11-game swing is a Wednesday night affair in Prince George, Nov. 13, against the Spruce Kings, a rematch of last year’s BCHL Fred Page Cup final (won by the Spruce Kings in four games).

Vernon will complete its marathon road session with games in Langley Friday, Nov. 15, and Coquitlam Saturday, Nov. 16, before returning home to face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday, Nov. 22, on First Responders Night at Kal Tire Place.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Pee Wee Vipers win gold at home

Just Posted

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers win gold at home

Nixon Wenger Pee Wees win own eight-team invitational, beating Arbutus Club of Vancouver in final

PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

City Dance, which operates in Vernon and Salmon Arm, showcases dance to appreciative crowd

Vernon high school football teams left in dark

Lights go out at GVAP in second half, forcing early end to VSS-Fulton thriller

North Okanagan Knights get three from Walters in win over Osoyoos

Hat trick from veteran Kevin-Thomas Walters and 47 saves from Sean Kanervisto pace Knights

Vernon Vipers reach final of own Pee Wee tourney

Nixon Wenger Vipers will face Arbutus Club of Vancouver Sunday at 12:45 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Update: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Police are still requesting that witnesses to the collision come forward.

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Former community of Mineola had a lumber mill

Community near Meadow Valley existed until 1924, but some buildings were moved into Summerland

Most Read