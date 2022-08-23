Huddle in the Park kicks off Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon

UBC T-Birds and Calgary Dinos football teams at Polson Park from 6-8:30 p.m.; free concert with Cod Gone Wild

The Okanagan Valley’s Cod Gone Wild, fronted by Vernon’s Andrew Mercer (centre), will help kick off the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) with a free concert during Huddle in the Park at Polson Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)

The scouting report on Vernon’s Andrew Mercer is his hands are very good when it comes to his guitars.

He would probably make a good football receiver with his mitts.

Mercer, front man for Vernon band Cod Gone Wild, will have his band in Polson Park tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) to help kick off Huddle in the Park, part of the two-day celebration of Canadian university sports football in the North Okanagan.

The celebration culminates Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park with the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl, an exhibition game between the UBC Thunderbirds and Calgary Dinos.

The game, which is anticipated to draw a crowd of close to 1,500 people, will start at 7 p.m.

Huddle in the Park is a free, family event which includes the Cod Gone Wild concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Both teams are conducting skills camps with minor and high school football players before heading to Polson Park for a meet-and-great with the public from 6-8:30 p.m.

Silver Star Rotary will be operating a concession.

Six former Vernon Panthers football stars are slated to take part in Wednesday’s pre-season contest, the first game of its kind to be played in the North Okanagan. A handful of former high school, minor and junior football players from Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Kamloops will also participate.

A number of former B.C. Lions stars including CFL Hall of Famer Jim (Dirty 30) Young, Jamie Taras, and Angus Reid will be guests of honour for the football contest. Young and Taras have had their numbers retired by the Lions.

Tickets may still be available by visiting kalbowl.com.

READ MORE: Football features Dirty 30 in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon player looks to share football culture

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CalgaryEntertainmentFootballLive musicLocal SportsUBCVernon