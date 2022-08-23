The Okanagan Valley’s Cod Gone Wild, fronted by Vernon’s Andrew Mercer (centre), will help kick off the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) with a free concert during Huddle in the Park at Polson Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)

The Okanagan Valley’s Cod Gone Wild, fronted by Vernon’s Andrew Mercer (centre), will help kick off the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) with a free concert during Huddle in the Park at Polson Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)

Huddle in the Park kicks off Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon

UBC T-Birds and Calgary Dinos football teams at Polson Park from 6-8:30 p.m.; free concert with Cod Gone Wild

The scouting report on Vernon’s Andrew Mercer is his hands are very good when it comes to his guitars.

He would probably make a good football receiver with his mitts.

Mercer, front man for Vernon band Cod Gone Wild, will have his band in Polson Park tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) to help kick off Huddle in the Park, part of the two-day celebration of Canadian university sports football in the North Okanagan.

The celebration culminates Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park with the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl, an exhibition game between the UBC Thunderbirds and Calgary Dinos.

The game, which is anticipated to draw a crowd of close to 1,500 people, will start at 7 p.m.

Huddle in the Park is a free, family event which includes the Cod Gone Wild concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Both teams are conducting skills camps with minor and high school football players before heading to Polson Park for a meet-and-great with the public from 6-8:30 p.m.

Silver Star Rotary will be operating a concession.

Six former Vernon Panthers football stars are slated to take part in Wednesday’s pre-season contest, the first game of its kind to be played in the North Okanagan. A handful of former high school, minor and junior football players from Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Kamloops will also participate.

A number of former B.C. Lions stars including CFL Hall of Famer Jim (Dirty 30) Young, Jamie Taras, and Angus Reid will be guests of honour for the football contest. Young and Taras have had their numbers retired by the Lions.

Tickets may still be available by visiting kalbowl.com.

READ MORE: Football features Dirty 30 in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon player looks to share football culture

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CalgaryEntertainmentFootballLive musicLocal SportsUBCVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ringette registration open in Vernon
Next story
Full tournament packages for 2022 Young Stars Classic sold out in Penticton

Just Posted

(Submitted photo)
Former star football player running for Coldstream council

The Okanagan Valley’s Cod Gone Wild, fronted by Vernon’s Andrew Mercer (centre), will help kick off the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) with a free concert during Huddle in the Park at Polson Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)
Huddle in the Park kicks off Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon

Critical care air ambulance paramedics stationed in Kamloops now have full-time access to blood products for life-saving transfusions. (File photo)
Kamloops, Kelowna air ambulance paramedics now equipped for life-saving transfusions

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a trio of suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle and property Monday, Aug. 22. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan trio face multitude of charges in stolen vehicle, property incident

Pop-up banner image