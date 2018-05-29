Darby Heron finds some shade to read during the Flag Family Football Day Sunday at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Hundreds attend Sunday flag football fun in Vernon

“Flag is a super fun opportunity for those who love football or want to learn the sport”

Hundreds had a blast as music, games and a bouncy house made Flag Family Football Day a touchdown sucess Sunday at Grahame Park.

Vernon & District Minor Football Association showcased its revived flag football program with games against Kelowna.

“Flag is a super fun opportunity for those who love football or want to learn the sport, without the contact portion,” said minor football vice-president Marcy Kennedy. “It is a short season and is very affordable too.”

There are more than 80 mini-athletes registered in the flag program. Practices run Friday nights and games are on Sundays. Registration for tackle is underway and info can be found at vdmfa.ca.

All equipment is provided, including a T-shirt and shorts. There is one small fee with funding options available.

“VDMFA was in a rebuilding year last year and managed to double registration in the 2017 season. This year, we are hopeful to have even more registrants playing this amazing sport,” added Kennedy. “We have another full and amazing board of directors ready to build off last year’s progress.”

Dawn Froste works the barbeque Sunday at Grahame Park.

Kinley Terleski, two, is ready to play while Dawn Froste works the barbeque during the Vernon Flag Family Football Day Sunday at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Tigers gain drama-jammed tie

