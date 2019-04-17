Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ion Erice (6) fights for control of the ball with Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) during the first half of MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps won their first game of the season, topping Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Wednesday.

The victory was a feat for the ‘Caps (1-4-2), who had been winless through the first six games of the season and were taking on the league’s top team.

L.A. (6-1-1) went into Wednesday’s game undefeated and on a four-match win streak.

Vancouver midfielder Hwang Inbeom scored the game’s lone goal, marking his first tally in Major League Soccer.

Whitecaps goalie Maxime Crepeau put up four stops to earn his second clean sheet of the season.

LAFC ‘keeper Tyler Miller had three saves.

Hwang’s goal came in the 27th minute after Vancouver winger Victory Giro popped a shot off the post. The rebound ricocheted to Hwang and the 22-year-old South Korean took a quick shot, sailing a low ball past Miller.

The LAFC netminder had already made some tough stops, starting in the 14th minute after Hwang booted in a corner kick.

Vancouver defender Doneil Henry received the ball, heading it over to Yordy Reyna. The striker fired a right-footed shot from the right side of the box, forcing Miller to make a diving save.

L.A.’s first chance of the night came on a free kick in the 22nd minute after Henry took out Latif Blessing with a sliding tackle.

The move earned Henry a yellow card and Blessing spent several minutes writhing on the field before eventually getting back up and continuing to play.

L.A.’s star striker Carlos Vela took the free kick, sending a left-footed shot wide of the net.

Officials showed Giro the yellow in the 39th minute after he, too, made contact with Blessing.

Crepeau made a beautiful stop on a right-footed shot from Vela in the 45th minute to keep the ‘Caps up going into the half. It’s the first time this season that Vancouver has ended the first half of a game with a lead.

LAFC pushed hard in the second half, dominating possession and forcing the ‘Caps to defend hard.

The squad outshot Vancouver eight-to-five across the game’s final 45 minutes.

RELATED:Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines in 2-0 win over Whitecaps

The Whitecaps will be back in action on Saturday when they visit Orlando City SC.

LAFC host the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

NOTES: LAFC’s Danilo Silva and Mohamed El-Munir each received yellow cards. Vancouver’s Hwang was also given a caution in the 72nd minute for unsporting behaviour. … Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert got his 100th MLS start.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Vancouver veteran CFL official Dave Hawkshaw receiving officiating position with NFL
Next story
Prince George sweeps Vernon Vipers in BCHL final

Just Posted

Prince George sweeps Vernon Vipers in BCHL final

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

WATCH: Vernon creator transforms into Megatron

Darren McNiven lives in car and creates Transformer replicas and other art in former storage bin

Coldstream entrepreneur to face Dragons

Back to Earth scheduled for Dragon’s Den

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation replaces executive director

Kate McBrearty has been named interim director, taking over from Lisa Westermark

Vernon man accused of killing wife in 1986 to go to trial in 2020

Man accused of killing wife on New Year’s Eve 1986 will have trial in Supreme Court in Kelowna

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

Kelowna teen fighting for life in Vancouver hospital

A GoFundMe has been set up for KSS’s Erin Tannar

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

Salmon Arm church enveloped with care after shooting

Elder: ‘We’re still processing; it will be a while to get over the worst of this.’

African children’s choir brings joy and energy to Okanagan-Shuswap

Performances in Salmon Arm, Penticton and Summerland will raise funds for education.

Tribute concert to raise money for youth treatment centre in Kelowna

The ABBA and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands will raise funds for he Bridge Youth & Family Services’ Youth Recovery House campaign

Kelowna family to match donations on KGH Day of Giving

The family will match donations on April 25

Kelowna RCMP cuff residents for a good cause

The annual Cops for Kids Jail & Bail funds were raised in honour of The Cops For Kids Charitable Foundation.

Most Read