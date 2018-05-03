Jason Webster of the Vernon Adanacs makes the out on Tyler Doyle of the Vernon Arrows in Vernon Men’s Baseball action Sunday at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Hytec runs over Panthers

Vernon Pee Wee A Baseball League season opener

Tyson Matthews knocked in four runs on three doubles as the Hytec Canadians grounded the Prostock Panthers 16-4 in Vernon Pee Wee A Baseball League play Wednesday night at Creekside Park.

Dylan McGee-Hatalcik singled, doubled, walked and had one ribbie for the Canadians, who got two RBI from Ben Bradford in their season opener.

Bradford struck out three and allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings, while McGee-Hatalcik mowed down three in three innings and Nolan Smith fanned three to close the final inning. Kohen Molde caught the first three innings with Tyson Matthews taking over for two.

In other Wednesday night action, the Wayside Broncos bounced the Kal Tire Titans 9-3 with Brandon Fisher tossing a one-hitter and fanning six over three innings.

Pwalxken Joe closed by striking out four of the six batters he faced, while catcher Chase Hobenshield did a great defensive job.

Garret Louis went 2-for-3, while Kacey Miller delivered an RBI-double to lead the Bronco offence.

Mason Swanson, Blayke Butler and Ryan James of Kal Tire combined for 16 strikeouts in their opening game of the season. Butler was 2-for-3 and Corben Marcotte 2-for-2. Emmah Pedersen legged out an infield single, stole second base and then scored a run in the fourth.

Meanwhile, the Adanacs took down the Outlaws 11-3 in Vernon Men’s Baseball League play Sunday at Marshall Field.

It was scoreless until the fourth when the Adanacs took advantage of a couple of errors and batted through the order with hits from Jason Nazar, Nick Jacob, Geoff Cleaveley, Derrick Verbrugge, and Jerry Alison to put up eight runs.

Kelly Zoethout pitched a complete game for the Outlaws, and showed flashes of brilliance defensively, notably a terrific kick-save stop on a wicked Jason Webster ground ball. Jordan Steel went 4-4 with a double, Wesley Henderson went 2-for-3 in his Outlaws debut, and Will Sackman came off the bench in the fourth and supplied two hits.

In Game 2, the Arrows held off the Outlaws 4-3 in a scoreless pitching duel which went into the sixth inning.

Nick Jabob sparked the Arrows with a triple that touched off a three-run inning. The Outlaws stormed back in the bottom half, loading the bases for Jamie Zoethout, who tied the game with a two-out base hit.

Shelby Hartwig led off the seventh with an opposite-field triple, but it wasn’t until a two-out knock from Jacob that the Arrows took the lead. The triples parade continued in the bottom half, with Steel rocketing a ball into the gap to put the tying run 90 feet away, but the Outlaws were unable to bring him home.

Sky Black boys bag bronze
Ultimate making night moves in Vernon

