Ice Cold Pitches use two-out rally to key Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch twinbill win

Katie Yavis drives in winning run with two out in opener to stun Competition Exteriors Dynamite

Laura Hopkins of the Ice Cold Pitches helped run her team to a pair of Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League victories Wednesday and into a third-place tie in the league standings. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

There was no meltdown for the Ice Cold Pitches in their Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League twinbill at Kin Race Track.

Down by two runs going into the final inning, the Pitches rallied and, with two out, ageless Katie Yavis drove in the winning run to score a 13-12 win over the Competition Exteriors Dynamite.

Jenny Gartner, Brittney Housego and Tracy Solmes were all perfect at the plate, each going 3-for-3. Solmes and Gartner handled the pitching duties.

For the Dynamite, Linda Castonguay (4-for-4, RBI), Meghan Smith (3-for-3, RBI) and Greg Barry (3-for-3, two ribbies) were perfect at the plate. Kristi Spelay belted two hits, including a homer, and drove in a pair in going 3-for-5. Chelsey Adams added a triple and two other hits from the lead-off position, Korri Vandale had two hits and Vanessa Hiebert drove in two runs with her two hits.

“Our game started slow as we were down 3-0 after two innings, then we answered back with six runs in the top of the third, only to be matched by Ice Cold in the bottom,” said the Dynamite’s Shelly Ouellette. “We came back with six in the fourth to be up by two going into the fifth which, on account of time, was called the last inning. We were unable to hold on in the bottom of fifth.

“We had strong performance by Sheena Haines on the mound, Meghan Smith at second with a double play in the bottom of four. The whole team worked hard in the game but was not to be.”

In their final game of the night, which saw rainfall and rainbows, the Pitches outlasted Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity 14-12. Up by five in the final inning, the Pitches only allowed three runs in the bottom hold off Tenacity.

Strong infield play by Solmes at shortstop helped fuel the Pitches.

“The bats were alive tonight for the ladies in the nightcap with Shaina McGiverin going 4-for-4, Vanessa Bostock and Sheila Martin were 3-for-4,” said winning pitcher Taryn Robertson, who helped her own cause by going 2-for-3, as did teammates Steph Worthington-White, Olivia Trepanier, Tracy Bell and Laura Hopkins.

“The Pitches are excited and primed for playoffs which start June 12 at Kin Park.”

READ ALSO: Dynamite blow up Gators’ unbeaten season in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch

The front-running White House Mortgage Gators clinched the regular season pennant despite being swept on the final night of the regular season.

After starting out unbeaten with a 6-0-2 record, the Gators have lost three of their last four. Tenacity edged the Gators 11-10 while the second-place Dynamite scored a second-straight win over White House, 8-7 the final.

Batting just wasn’t going the Gators’ way in the opener, though White House kept it close with Courtney Dye, Elli Lane and Nancy LaFreniere going 3-for-4 and bringing in a combined five runs. AJ Smith was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair. Gators’ cheer squad captain Denise Farmer decided to take a break from the bench and throw some pitches in her jeans and sneakers for an inning before Coach Michelle Embelton kiboshed that idea.

Second game against Dynamite ended in another loss by one run.

“Our bats were cold and the cold weather caused “arthriting,” said Gators’ coach Michelle Embelton. “We’re looking forward to getting back into the swing of things next weeks for playoffs.”

Adams started the game with a homer for C0mpetition Exterior and went 3-for-3, as did Castonguay, who drove in a couple of runs. Vandale was also 3-for-3 while Ouellette contributed two hits and an RBI.

“Jen pitched a solid game and Chelsey Adams was huge in the field and at the plate to help us hold the win,” said Ouellete. We managed to hold the win in the bottom of six (time). Was a team effort to hold the win.”



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.