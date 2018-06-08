Irving big wheel for Kal Tire

Gary Dill of Vernon Kal Tire, right, and Keith Johnston of Summerland Rockets challenge for an air ball in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Mission Sportsfield #10 in Kelowna. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Roger Irving returned from the Vernon Kal Tire Injured Reserve list in style Thursday night at Mission Sportsfields #10 in Kelowna.

The central fullback-turned-striker rang up two goals and set up another by Rick Raber as Kal Tire smothered Summerland Rockets 5-0 in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League action.

Irving recorded the goal of the year so far when he ran hard to the net and stretched out to bury a sweet, low cross from winger Rob Hulstein. Irving was named the Old Milwaukee Man of the Match.

Hulstein and Tom Ouchi, on a breakaway pass from Kevin Mitchell, completed the offence as Kal Tire improved to 5-1-1 atop the table. Summerland, who played with 10 men, dipped to 2-2-2.

Ron Krause, who studied Germany’s World Cup chart most of the night, earned the clean sheet. Vernon defenders Rob Parkin, Jim McEwan, Grant Badgero, Ted Sheehan, Gordie Campbell, Ken Kranenborg and Erv Schur were dynamite.

Meanwhile, red-hot Uwe Wolters produced four goals as the Silver Stars ambushed last-place Kelowna Vintage 8-0 at Marshall Field #1.

Wolters, who is playing despite nursing both his hamstrings, netted goal No. 4 with a gorgeous 20-yard chip over the keeper from a sharp angle.

John Matejicka (2), Dick Markin and Mahmoud Abdel-Kader also tallied for the 3-3 Stars. Vintage is 0-7.

Brandt’s Creek Pub of Kelowna upset Penticton United 3-0 at Mission Sportsfields #13.

Harold Hampel chipped one over the keeper and added another beauty later for the Pubbers (2-3-2), who got a long-distance finish from Fred Van Der Gaag. Penticton (3-3-1) pressed hard but couldn’t solve keeper Todd Ryder.

Jillian Lee registered four goals as the Info News Newshounds slammed Sir Winston’s Attack 9-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

Aryana Jacura, with a deuce, Alison Godley, Toshiko Hoshi and Tessa Coulthard also converted for the Newshounds, who got splendid midfield work from Hoshi and Jacura. The back four of Katelyn Dyck, Amanda Swales, Andrea Toren and Stacey Cover sparkled with Cover and Dyck taking turns in net.

Emily Danyluk bagged two goals as Sunterra Homes Sistas grounded 123Artful 3-1 at MacDonald Park.

“We tried our offside trap but kept getting beat on it,” said Kris Fuller of Artful. “Great job by keepers Dianne Neudorf and Chayse Newman for staying strong, even in those one-on-one situations.”

Myrika Godard dug her cleats out of storage and garnered the other Sunterra snipe, while Hailey Noakes countered for Artful with a lob shot from just outside the 18.

Winger Raylene Krahn ran miles, while Dana Lazar was superb switching from midfielder to defender for Artful.

Player with Heart for 123Artful Paint & Sip was Laura Schmidt, who played a solid game at central fullback/sweeper. The Heart winner for Sistas was Michelle Mulholland.

