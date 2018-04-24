Jan Vreys of the Vernon Jackals handles the ball with DJ Warkentin of the Penticton Harlequins in pursuit in Okanagan Rugby Union play Saturday at McNicoll Park Oval. (Mark Brett/Black Press Sports)

Jackals jolt Harlequins 37-10

Seek Okanagan Rugby Union threepeat

The Okanagan Rugby Union league champion Vernon Jackals are looking for a threepeat this season.

The Jackals look poised to do just that after storming the host Penticton Harlequins 37-10 in Saturday’s opener at the McNicoll Park Oval.

The Jackals brought down just 18 men and a large portion of fresh faces to the club getting their first men’s Division III experience. The more veteran Penticton side started strong by controlling play in the early onset but near the 15-minute mark, the Jackals had acclimatized to the flow and started to impose their tactics on the contest.

“It’s a simple game really, control possession and good things happen, Clay kept us focused and on task until we put it together” said Bryan Cragg, giving credit to this year’s coach Clay Sacoles.

Third-year Kyle Richardson exploited a gap by chip kicking over the defensive line only to have it bounce right back into his arms as he entered the try zone for the first score which seemed to energize the young Vernon squad.

The next 30 minutes saw the Jackals ring up five tries by wingers Stephan Porcaro (3) and Cragg (2) with most of them set up by Travis Beck making his debut in a new position.

Both teams have action this weekend with Kelowna visiting Penticton and Vernon hosting the Salmon Arm Manthers Saturday, 1 p.m., at Grahame Park.

The Vernon Rugby Club is also excited for the start of the Jr. Jackals Youth touch rugby program which kicks off Sunday. It is open to kids 4-12 years looking to get involved in the sport. For information on the program, contact vernonrugby@gmail.com or show up at Grahame Park (Fulton Secondary) 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

“This is year five of our program and we are looking forward to more games and more fun then ever” said organizer Gordon Cheyne “The focus is on introducing the fundamentals of the game to the K-7 aged boys and girls in a non-contact environment so they understand the game before they get to high school.”

