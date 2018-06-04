Reece Milham of the Vernon Jackals carries the ball through three Penticton Harlequins in Okanagan Rugby Union play Saturday at Grahame Park. (Tobias Fredericksen/Morning Star)

Jackals lock up penthouse suite

With Okanagan Rugby Union win over Penticton Harlequins

Rugby was in full swing on Saturday as Vernon welcomed four visiting teams in a mini Okanagan Rugby Union tournament Saturday at Grahame Park.

Things kicked off with Kamloops women’s team bringing down a sevens squad to give the Lady Jackals their first real action on the season.

Despite some tenacious tackling from rookie Kelly Cooper and captain Sydney Hofer in Game 1, the polish of the Division 1 Kamloops side quickly became a factor as they jumped to an early lead and never relinquished control.

After a commanding first period, the Lady Jackals rebounded nicely and, led by veterans Kara Wilhelms and Kylie Dillon, shored up their defence and retained some ball for multiple phases.

The second game saw the teams split squads which led to a back and forth game with Vernon standouts Natasha Brooks and Emily Konkin getting their first scores of the season.

In men’s league action, the defending champion Vernon Jackals locked up first place with a 27-17 win over No. 2 seeded Penticton Harlequins.

“Pen always play us hard, it’s never an easy or pretty game when our teams meet,” said Vernon captain Bryan Cragg. “The Harlequins came out of the gates hitting hard and seemed determined to knock us off. Having not seen much of a challenge in season play, we took a while to respond to the early energy of the Harlequins. We were down by two scores before we finally regained composure and the back line played their game-plan, and with tries by Lewis McKnight, on a beauty of a chip and chase, and Travis Beck, powering his way through, we went into half with a slim lead.”

The second half saw Penticton hitting hard and Vernon trading blows and tries, recording three scores by standoff Kyle Richardson, Cragg and rookie Corey Suastegui. The Jackals improved to 5-0.

“If this game was any indication for playoffs, it could be another classic if we meet them in the finals for the third straight year,” said Cragg.

The largest margin of victory in the last two finals was five points. The Jackals face the upstart fourth-place Kelowna Cows Saturday, June 16 in the semifinals.

The Salmon Arm Manthers grounded the Cows by 15 points in other Saturday Union action.

Previous story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Just Posted

Community Foundation of North Okanagan doles out record grant amount

Group awards more than $140,000 in grants to 24 North Okanagan organizations

Foerster sentencing hearing starts today

Cherryville man who killed Armstrong teenager in 2011 set for second hearing

Okanagan chain reaction accident results in one ticket, minor injuries and highway closure

Six-vehicle accident near Friday on Highway 97A

’90s music revival coming to Kelowna

Prospera Place concert to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

Pipeline protest planned

People encouraged to wear red to snap action protest today in Vernon

Weather outlook calls for sunshine

Rain expected to return next weekend

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Penticton manufacturer sold to Kelowna corporation

Slimline joins Decisive Dividend group of companies

Poisoned Okanagan owl is rescued and released

SORCO released a great horned owl back into the wild after it ingested a poisoned mouse

Jackals lock up penthouse suite

With Okanagan Rugby Union win over Penticton Harlequins

Taxes, housing pressures measured in B.C. small business survey

Minister Bruce Ralston seeks input from business owners during June

Metro Vancouver home sales fall 35% in May

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says single homes nudge mark where prices can fall

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

Most Read

  • NHL playoffs weekly roundup

    Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

  • Jackals lock up penthouse suite

    With Okanagan Rugby Union win over Penticton Harlequins