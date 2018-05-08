Jackals milk Cows 60-19 in Okanagan rugby

Okanagan Rugby Union action in Kelowna

The Vernon Jackals faced a new challenge Saturday in the new Okanagan Rugby Union Kelowna Cows.

Much of the Cows’ roster played for Kelowna in the Fraser Valley Division 2 league which recently wrapped up playoffs.

The Cows maintained possession for the opening 10 minutes, but it was Vernon from then on as the Jackals milked the Cows 60-19 for their third straight win.

Once Vernon was able to wrestle possession away from the host Cows, Travis Beck of Vernon scampered down the sidelines for the game’s first score.

Aided by a penalty-filled first half, the Cows marched the ball and scored a couple of tries to keep things close with the Jackals up 15-10 at the half.

Some half-time adjustments slanted things in the Jackals’ favour.

“Our forwards really stepped things up in the second half and they couldn’t stop our big boys and that made all the difference,” said Vernon captain Bryan Cragg, referring to multiple stolen scrums and two driving mauls for scores by flanker Jan Vreys early in the half.

The dominant pack play opened holes up for the backs as tries then flooded in with Cragg getting a pair, one on a cheeky pass interception, Lucas Hofer and Wade Buller both getting one apiece and winger Satchel McDermid pocketing his first try on the season with Kyle Richardson kicking 50 per cent on his conversions.

The Jackals will host a sevens mini ORU tourney this weekend as they prepare for the Edmonton Rugbyfest May long weekend. They will defend the social sevens title they won in Edmonton last year.

League play now takes a two-week break and kicks off again on Saturday, May 26 when the Cows visit the Jackals and the Penticton Harlequins visit Salmon Arm.

Previous story
BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests
Next story
Lions tee up golf tourney for Camp Winfield

Just Posted

School district 83 budget jumps by $3 million

Most of increase to be consumed by higher enrolment

Armstrong school accepting potential hairstylists

Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary produces top-notch students for the industry

UPDATED: Man injured after daytime shooting in Vernon parking lot

Vernon RCMP are on the scene of a daylight shooting in the parking lot off of 43rd Avenue.

Okanagan domestic use water well sign-up frustration mounts

Province lagging on well application approval process

Construction fully closes Kal Lake Road section

Closure between Browne Road and Alpine Centre in effect until July

Flood waters rise in Falkland

Spring melt hits small community near Vernon ahead of schedule

School district 83 budget jumps by $3 million

Most of increase to be consumed by higher enrolment

Tolko U13s pump up offence

Thompson Okanagan Rep Soccer League

Lions tee up golf tourney for Camp Winfield

Vernon Lions Club hosts fun, fundraising event for kids with disabilities to attend summer camp

Jackals milk Cows 60-19 in Okanagan rugby

Okanagan Rugby Union action in Kelowna

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Three-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

An air ambulance and two ground ambulances are on scene.

Most Read