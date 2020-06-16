Hal Johnson (Screenshot from video)

Johnson says popular ‘Body Break’ series was created to battle racism

Hal Johnson says he was hired by TSN to be a sports reporter in 1988

Television personality Hal Johnson, who co-hosted the Canadian health and fitness segment “Body Break,” says the long-running series was started to combat racism.

In a four-minute YouTube video, Johnson says he was hired by TSN to be a sports reporter in 1988.

Later that day, he says he received another call from the same person saying that he wouldn’t get the job after all because network executives said TSN already had a Black reporter and didn’t want to have two.

Johnson also described a commercial shoot at a Toronto racetrack that year, where he was joined by two white actors to rehearse a cheering scene.

He says that before they shot the scene, a director asked the white woman to sit beside the white man instead of Johnson.

Johnson asked the assistant director about the switch afterwards and was told the client didn’t want the white woman to be seen sitting beside a Black man.

Johnson wondered to himself how he could change things, and after meeting Joanne McLeod, Body Break was born.

Johnson says he was met with resistance when shopping Body Break around to Canadian companies though. He was told the Canadian public wasn’t ready for a Black and white couple.

The two pitched Body Break to Participaction, a federal government program for healthy living, and went on to create 65 Body Break episodes, which were a television fixture for a generation of Canadians.

Johnson and McLeod also appeared on “The Amazing Race Canada” in 2013.

Bell Media’s TSN did not respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau says government is ‘open’ to NHL hub cities operating in Canada

Just Posted

Coldstream resident asks for temporary boating refrain

Lauren Lypchuk would like boats to stay off north end of Kal Lake to protect properties, shoreline

Vernon road down to single-lane traffic Thursday

Pleasant Valley Road at 48th Avenue will be single-lane alternating from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Vernon player to battle for North Stars

Kevin-Thomas Walters leaves North Okanagan Knights for Junior A team in Saskatchewan

Lake Country woman dies in Kamloops collision

The 49-year-old woman was struck while crossing an intersection on Highway 5A

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Okanagan to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Lucky To Go and Kabu Ride are first coming to Kelowna in July and August

Kelowna student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Lake Country firefighters climb mountain in lieu of stairs

International fundraiser goes online in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

You can help prevent seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Resources for detecting, stopping abuse highlighted on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Most Read