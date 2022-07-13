Kamloops Venom roll past Vernon Tigers

TOJLL: Regular-season champs scored early, often in 22-5 romp in Game 1 semifinal

Kamloops Venom forward Seamus Bankier (25) gets a shot on Vernon Tigers goalie Derek Pereboom. Bankier had 11 points as the first-place Venom crushed the Tigers 22-5 in the opening game of their Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League semifinal Monday, July 11, in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas - Kamloops This Week)

Seamus Bankier paced the Kamloops Venom to a lopsided victory over the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff action on Monday at Memorial Arena.

Bankier tallied 11 points, including five goals, in a 22-5 win in Game 1 of the best-of-three semifinal series.

Game 2 is Wednesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. Game 3, if needed, would be back in Kamloops Friday, July 15.

Also reaching the scoresheet for Kamloops were Temeke7 Gottfriedsen (3G, 4A), Nolan Virgo (3G, 3A), Millan Webster (2G, 2A), Jax Anderson (2G, 2A), Nate Van Unen (2G, 1A), Zack Hebden (2G), Josh Abel (1G, 4A), Kaden Dempsey (1G, 4A), Ryan Watson (1G), Caleb Campbell (4A), Clinton Kaboni (1A), Cailen Hamilton (1A), Elias Newport (1A) and Thorden Groeneveld (1A).

Affiliate player Aidan Wattie and Tayber McLean each scored twice for Vernon. Noah Pearson had the other marker. Nate Williamson added three assists.

All four goalies dressed for the game saw action. Derek Pereboom made 51 saves for Vernon before giving way to Axel Manson, who made two saves.

Robert Gerow and Reed Watson combined to make 28 saves for the Venom.

The third-place South Okanagan Flames topped the second-seeded Kelowna Kodiaks 11-9 in Game 1 of the other semifinal series on Monday in Oliver. Game 2 is back in Oliver Wednesday. Game 3, if needed, would be at the Kelowna Memorial Arena Friday.

—-with files/photos from Kamloops This Week

READ MORE: Vernon Junior Tigers draw Venom in semifinal

READ MORE: Lucky 13 selected for TOJLL all-star game from Vernon, Armstrong



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KamloopsLacrosseLocal SportsVernon