The Summerland Steam and the Kelowna Chiefs are in playoff action in Junior B hockey.

Kelowna Chiefs down 2-0 in opening round series

Games three and four will be played in Summerland this weekend

It hasn’t been a good start to the KIJHL playoffs for the Kelowna Chiefs.

They find themselves down 2-0 in their best-of-seven first round series against the Summerland Steam after a 5-0 loss last night at Rutland Arena.

Summerland scored twice in the first period, twice in the second period and added an insurance goal in the third. It was a team effort as they had five different goal scores in the win.

The Chiefs had their chances all game long but Summerland goaltender Colton Macauley stood tall, making 41 saves in the win. Special teams were the difference at the Chiefs went 0-7 on the power play.

On Tuesday night, the Steam took game one 4-3 in double overtime.

The series now heads to Summerland for games three and four on Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop will be at 7:30 p.m. both nights at Summerland Arena.

Junior B Hockey

West Kelowna Warriors take on Spruce Kings tonight in Prince George
VIDEO: Langley weightlifter breaks B.C. record

