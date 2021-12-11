Kelowna Chiefs edge North Okanagan Knights 2-1

The Knights went a dismal 0/11 on the powerplay en route to their seventh straight loss

The North Okanagan Knights were defeated by the Kelowna Chiefs 2-1 Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)

Despite having a staggering 11 powerplay opportunities, the North Okanagan Knights couldn’t handle the Kelowna Chiefs in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday night.

The Knights went 0/11 on the powerplay en route to a 2-1 loss, their seventh straight defeat.

Chiefs forward Jordan Lowry opened the scoring midway through the first period with a goal assisted by Alex Edwards.

Sam Dixon scored the eventual game winner early in the second. His fifth of the year came off assists by Owen Slauson and Ben Edwards.

In the third period, Knights forward Preston Laupitz scored his first KIJHL goal to trim the Chiefs’ lead to 2-1 with less than two minutes to play, but it was too little too late for the Knights, who remain winless in the month of December.

With the loss, the Knights are stuck in fourth place in the Bill Ohlhausen division, two points ahead of last-place Princeton.

The Chiefs improved to a 12-9-1-0 record and are just two points back of the Summerland Steam for second in the division.

The Knights are back on their home ice tonight for a game versus the Steam at 7:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers fall to Trail Smoke Eaters in shootout

READ MORE: Sicamous Eagles sanctioned by KIJHL for violating league’s vaccination policy

Brendan Shykora

hockeyKIJHL