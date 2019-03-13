Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

It was a 5-0 shutout victory for the Kelowna Chiefs as they defeated the Summerland Steam in the fourth game of a best of seven playoff series on Tuesday evening.

The game, at the Summerland Arena, is part of the division finals in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Chiefs finished the regular season in first place, while the Steam were in second place in regular season action.

Scoring opened at 4:33 in the first period when Brody Dale scored for the Chiefs, assisted by Devin Sutton and Kayson Gallant.

In the second period, Jordan Lowry scored at 10:06, assisted by Ryan Stack.

Tyler Love added a power play goal at 2:55, with assists by Lowry and Myles Mattila.

In the third period, Lane Pattison, assisted by Stack, added a Kelowna goal at 6:21.

Sutton supplied the final goal, unassisted, at 5:27.

The Chiefs lead the series three games to one.

The next action in the series is on Thursday, March 14 at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Additional games, if needed, will be at the Summerland Arena on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and at the Rtland Arena in Kelowna on Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

