Kelowna Chiefs win division finals

Junior B team earns 4-2 win against Summerland Steam

The Kelowna Chiefs will advance to the conference finals after defeating the Summerland Steam 4-2 on Thursday evening.

The game, at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna, was the fifth in the best of seven division finals series.

In regular season play, the Cheifs finished in first place in the division, while the Steam were in second place.

Summerland owned the first period.

Bevis Chou opened scoring with a power play goal at 7:04, assisted by Ty Banser and Cody Swan.

Lane French reinforced the Steam’s lead with a second goal at 6:18, with assists by Swan and Cory Loring.

RELATED: Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

RELATED: Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

But in the second period, the Chiefs dominated.

Ryan Stack scored on a penalty shot at 13:09.

This goal was followed by a pair of power play goals.

The first came when Devin Sutton scored at 7:52, assisted by Dylan Kent.

Lane Paddison added another power play goal at 3:54, assisted by Stack and Brody Dale.

In the third period, Sutton scored an empty net goal at 1:59 assisted by Dale and Kayson Gallant.

The Chiefs will now go on to face the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the conference finals. That series begins on March 19.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland firefighter to compete in national curling tournament

Just Posted

Kidston Elementary says ‘No More’ bullying with SonReal track

The Coldstream school made a music video, using of SonReal’s song No More, to promote safe schools.

Pitching sustainability: co-housing project gathers significant interest in Kelowna

The auditorium seats in The Innovation Centre were nearly full during a co-housing forum

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating for school

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Robert Bateman, Valerie Rogers contribute to Shuswap outdoor school

Paintings intended to help inspire, connect students with nature

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

Beverley McLachlin retained to examine allegations of officer spending

A Gardener’s Diary: Seed sales spark gardening excitement

Two seed sales upcoming in the North Okanagan

Most Read