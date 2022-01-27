Kelowna Cup back at Big White to raise money for women’s shelter

Over the first seven events, $148,861 has been raised for various charities and non-profits

The TELUS Kelowna Cup is back for its eighth annual event to raise money for a great cause.

Taking place on Feb. 26 at Big White Ski Resort, the cup features a fun, friendly race that that anyone can win. It takes place on the TELUS Park snow-cross track.

All proceeds from this year’s event are going towards the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, which is a charity that provides a safe place for women. It supplies them with shelter, food, clothing and a safe escape from abuse.

The first Kelowna Cup occured in 2015. Over the first seven events, $148,861 has been raised to various charities and non-profit organzations in and around Kelowna.

The event is available for all skiers and snowboarders of any ability. Everyone taking part has to attempt to match or beat the Loose Moose’s time down the mountain.

There can be up to five winners at the event, one from each category (Under 10, Youth 10-14, Open Men’s and Open Women’s) and one for the person who wears the best costume (they are encouraged).

Along with the registration fees and donations from the public, TELUS is donating $25,000 of its own to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

“Big White Ski Resort has been a long-standing partner of our shelter, but joining the TELUS Kelowna Cup for the first time is a massive support for us,” said Ester Pike, Resource Development Coordinator, Kelowna Women’s Shelter. Not only does the huge impact of donations have on helping us continue to support the women and children in need of our services and programs, but also the growth in awareness and advocacy for our cause.”

“Through the life-saving work of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter we are honoured to be able to do just that, supporting critical programs and services that provide immediate support to women and children in need,” said Patrick Barron, vice-president corporate citizenship and community investment at TELUS.

“We cannot do this alone, and it is a blessing to have strong supporters like Big White and TELUS supporting our vision and mission.” Pike said.

COVID-19 regulations will be in place throughout the event. Race times are staggered to help follow the rules as it promotes social distancing, registration and pick-up times for parents. There will also be no awards ceremony.

Registration closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. To learn more, visit here.

