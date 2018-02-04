Kelowna Curling Club foursome wins B.C. men’s title

Skip Sean Geall (far right) with third Jeff Richard, second Andrew Nerpin and lead Dave Harper, are off to the Brier next month in Regina. -Image: Curl BC

As skips of different teams, Sean Geall and Jeff Richard won the B.C. men’s curling title a year apart, in 2009 and 2010.

In 2018, Geall and Richard joined forces to perform the feat together.

With Geall calling the shots and Richard playing third, the Kelowna Curling Club foursome knocked off three-time defending champ Jim Cotter and his Vernon-Kelowna rink 9-7 in an extra end in the final of the B.C. men’s curling championship. Sunday night in Parksville.

Geall made a difficult angle-in to score a duece in the 11th end and claim the provincial title.

“In some ways it’s a bit of a relief to get back to doing this. It feels really good,” said Geall. “It’s been a while and you start to wonder if that time is going to happen again. Now I have a small family and can’t commit the time I used to commit, so yeah, this is a big one.”

Geall, from Abbotsford, teamed up with three Kelowna curlers this season—third Jeff Richard, second Andrew Nerpin, and lead Dave Harper—and the results speak for themselves.

Geall defeated Jason Montgomery of Victoria 6-5 in today’s semifinal to advance against Cotter.

Cotter’s Vernon-based—including Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith and Rick Sawatsky— defeated Geall 6-2 Saturday in the 1-2 Page playoff game on Saturday to advance to the final.

“They played pretty well,” said Cotter. “Sean made some big doubles at the right time and he obviously made a great shot to win it, too, so congratulations to those guys.”

It was the only loss of the week for Cotter.

“I’m proud of the guys. We hung in there. Unfortunately, we had some picks in there and that didn’t help, but that’s the way curling goes. It didn’t come down to that. They made a great shot to win. We were getting better each game, but we were a little off that game.”

Geall won the B.C. title in 2009 curling out of Royal City. Jeff Richard skipped his Kelowna team to the provincial championship a year later in 2010.

Geall and his Kelowna rink will represent B.C. at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier, March 3 to 11 in Regina.

