Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran puts his driver to the test at the Shadow Ridge golf course first hole tee. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Kelowna golf course supports MS research

Shadow Ridge Golf Club hosts golf by donation May 27

After a successful first year, Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club is once again offering a round of golf-by-donation to support the MS Society.

The golf club is looking to continue to support what was started last year to fund research towards finding the cause of MS and better treatment options.

“Last year the community was very responsive to this event and we surpassed our fundraising goal for MS.” said Shadow Ridge Golf Club general manager James Presnail.

“We’re aiming a little higher this year and would love the community to come out and support it again.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Memorial Cup committee visits 2019 tournament in Halifax

READ MORE: Popular Peachland park reopens

Green fees and donations will be donated to the MS Society, with a minimum donation of $10.

The golf-by-donation starts at 1 p.m. May 27.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Just Posted

Kal Tire Team on a roll to conquer cancer

Riders from Vernon, Kelowna, Hope and Vancouver already raised nearly $50,000

Vernon hockey icon heads to B.C. hall

Ken Holland, GM of the Edmonton Oilers, inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Thursday

RCMP set to patrol Okanagan lakes

Vernon-North Okanagan members will be on area waters helping keep boaters safe

Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Vernon

The Vernon Brain Health Symposium takes place June 1

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: weekend rain

Environment Canada forecasts continuing bad weather for the start of the weekend

Fashion Fridays: What to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Last call for contestants in Teen Band Contest

Winners will play on stage at Penticton Peach Festival in August

Hope grows for Shuswap foodbanks thanks to modest volunteers

Secret garden donated 1,100 pounds of vegetables produced last year

Salmon Arm seeks to borrow $845,000 for Shuswap Regional Airport runway

Residents have until June 24 to voice opposition to bylaw

5-foot-long snake reported lost in Rutland

Buddy the snake is reported to be harmless and was reported missing May 22

Rockslide closes one southbound lane 2 km north of Summerland

DriveBC reported the slide just after 6:30 a.m.

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Lake Country Council passes motion to have more regulations on vaping

With vaping on the rise and its health risks uncertain, Gambell wants provisions in place

Most Read