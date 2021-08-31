Kelowna’s Cole Wilson sits in a seven-way tie for seventh place after shooting a five-under-par 67 in the opening round of the Mackenzie Golf Tour’s Brudenell River Classic in PEI Tuesday, Aug. 31. (Black Press - file photo)

Kelowna golfer in hunt at Mackenzie Tour PEI event

Cole Wilson opens with a 67 to sit three shots off the lead; Vernon’s Matthew Kreutz and Troy Bulmer seven shots back

An eagle 3 on the par-3 15th hole helped Kelowna’s Cole Wilson into the top-10 after the opening round of the 54-hole Mackenzie Golf Tour PGA TOUR Canada’s Brudenell River Classic in Cardigan, PEI, about 35 minutes east of Charlottetown.

Wilson, a former North Okanagan Knights goalie in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, had four birdies and a bogey to go along with the eagle to finish the round at 5-under-par 67, good for a seven-way share of seventh place, three shots behind the leader, Riley Goss of Toronto.

Vernon golfers Matthew Kreutz and Troy Bulmer both shot opening-round 71s to sit seven off the pace and in a tie for 44th place.

Kreutz birdied his final three holes to get into red numbers while Bulmer had a bogey, a double bogey on the par-3 third hole (his 12th hole of the day as he started on #10) and four birdies for his round.

The shot of the day belonged to Fredericton’s Calvin Ross. Starting on the par-3 10th hole, he drained his first shot of the day for a hole-in-one—the first on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada this summer. He went even-par the rest of the day, finishing with a 2-under 70.

“I was between a 9-(iron) and a pitching wedge,” said Ross who had never made an ace in tournament play before Tuesday. “I decided to go with a 9-iron, got it right on, it landed just right of the hole, kind of trickled to the left and dropped in. Obviously, I was super happy with the start.”

