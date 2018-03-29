The Central Okanagan Wildcats and Kelowna Wild programs are hosting 10-team tourney at Rutland Arena. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna hosts Special Hockey Tournament

Children and youth with autism and other disabilities to play in Wildcats 10-team event

In 2006, Kelowna’s Phil von Unruh founded the Central Okanagan Wildcats Special Hockey program.

More than a decade later, children and young adults in B.C. with autism and other developmental disabilities continue to benefit from von Unruh’s vision.

The Central Okanagan Wildcats and Kelowna Wild programs are playing host this weekend to the ninth annual Special Hockey Tournament at Rutland Arena.

Ten teams and close to 200 players from around the province will converge on Kelowna Friday and Saturday to play hockey, while developing fitness, coordination and social skills within a team environment.

“It is a wonderful program that not only offers a wonderful athletic and supportive environment for kids on the spectrum, but also offers wonderful social connection to their families,” said Rosemary Thomson, a parent of one the players.

“In my opinion coach Phil deserves the order of Canada. He is awesome with the kids and totally selfless.”

Since founding a program in Kelowna in 2006 to give his son and other children with special needs an opportunity to play hockey, von Unruh has started up other teams in Vernon, Penticton, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland.

In 2016, he established the Kelowna Wild Special Hockey team for young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities to continue playing after they age out of the Wildcats. Siblings are also allowed to take part as peer players.

The tournament will feature 15 games, as well as two coach’s games. There will be an opening ceremony, with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran to bring greetings and drop the ceremonial first puck.

The Special Hockey Tournament will feature six youth and four adult teams from Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria and the South Island.

Following the tournament, there will be a banquet for six hundred people as well as closing ceremonies.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Americans push Rockets to edge in WHL playoffs

Just Posted

Business owners invited to town hall meeting

New Vernon task force holds town-hall style meeting to talk about ‘street-entrenched population’

Rescue mission in Enderby

Vernon Search and Rescue assistance requested by RCMP

Artists sought for Armstrong Canada Day happenings

The All Canadian Pop UP! Art Market is looking for artists to showcase their works on Canada Day

Drivers failing to obey signs

Up to 25 vehicles counted in one hour driving through transit exchange

Fire exintguished, evacuated building downtown Vernon

Crews extinguished blaze in the 2900-block of 30th Ave. Wednesday afternoon

Vernon skatemill safe and sound

Treadmill strengthens stride, core

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Five day lineup of events at Osoyoos Oyster Festival

The Osoyoos Oyster Festival takes place April 18-22

Update: Rock slide cleared from Hwy 5 northbound near Merritt

There is no estimated time of opening, DriveBC says

Willowbrook resident says province ignored proactive measures

Jim Stanley says locals called for widened culverts for 10 months to improve water flow to no avail

Americans push Rockets to edge in WHL playoffs

Tri-City downs Kelowna 5-3 Wednesday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series

STARS could work in B.C. in time

Experts say it would take a significant political push and a hybrid approach to launch STARS in B.C.

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Most Read