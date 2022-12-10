Photo of Lucas Cullen (Tommy DeWitt and Dia Klassen/Submitted)

Kelowna man hopes his run is crazy enough to get people talking about mental health

On Dec. 10, at 11:11 p.m. Lucas Cullen will start running from Kelowna to Vernon and back

A Kelowna man is using a 100km winter run to raise money and get people talking about mental illness.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Lucas Cullen will be lacing up to start his 100km adventure along the Rail Trail from Kelowna to Vernon, and back.

The idea for the project came during a period of darkness, said Cullen.

He said that he was at an all time low and contemplated taking his own life before being able to resurface, with help from his family and friends.

Cullen said that the run is a metaphor for mental illness. He will be starting the run at 11:11p.m., running in the harsh conditions of the winter, through the dark and sunrise. He will run periods by himself, and others while surrounded by friends and family.

The Stober Foundation has agreed to match all donations made to Cullen’s charity of choice, the Kids Help Phone.

Cullen has a goal of raising $10,000 for the Help Phone, but said that his main goal is to catalyze conversations about mental illness with his outrageous expedition.

He hopes that the 100km run in winter is crazy enough to get people talking about mental health.

His team will be posting updates of the run on his Instagram and people are invited to join him at any part of the run.

