Bill Knight is the owner and founder of the Shred Shed. (Bill Knight/Submitted)

Kelowna man keeps people shredding from his shed

The home-based bike shop was founded in 2021

A Kelowna mechanic works hard to keep the stoke high, from the shed behind his house.

Bill Knight founded the Shred Shed, a home-based bike repair shop, in 2021.

He made the decision to open his garage after 13 years of working as a bike mechanic at a store.

“I want to see people stoked and happy riding their bikes,” said Knight.

The idea to open the Shred Shed came after Knight noticed the need for more repair options in the Okanagan, amidst the growing biking industry.

“It was pretty much busy right off the bat… It just kind of spread like wildfire.”

He works on all types of bikes, including most electric bicycles.

Knight is now looking to expand his business with a larger location as the shred factor is outgrowing the shed.

In addition to keeping people’s bikes in working order, Knight also sponsors Vapour, one of Kelowna’s flagship trails, to keep it riding well.

The Shred Shed is also a sponsor of the June 11, Ride Don’t Hide event by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

All bookings with the Shred Shed are made by appointment. For more information visit the Shred Shed Facebook page and website at shredshedkelowna.ca.

City of KelownaMountain biking

