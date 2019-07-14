Kelowna’s Jordan Cheyne won the Tour de White Rock men’s road race Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Kelowna man wins with ‘totally dominating’ performance at Tour de White Rock

Westminster Savings Road Race was the final race of the 40th annual event

Tour de White Rock announcers said they’ve never seen anything like it in the event’s 40-year history.

When Jordan Cheyne crossed the Westminster Savings Road Race finish line, with no other cyclists in sight, it was announced as a “totally dominating” performance.

In a post-race interview, Cheyne, from Kelowna, said he made his move during the fourth lap.

“I didn’t really attack hard but I saw a gap open up and I just committed to it,” he said. “This circuit is so hard it’s almost easier to go on your own sometimes.

Cheyne said his team is taking a break before heading to altitude camp in Utah, where they will prepare for the Tour de Utah in August.

Nina Kessler, from the Netherlands, won the women’s road race earlier today.

The Westminster Savings Road Race was the final race of the weekend event.

