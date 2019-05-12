Morning Star - file photo

Kelowna Raiders work for 9-4 win over Vernon Tigers

Senior Lacrosse: Vernon drops to 0-4 in TOSLL; Kelowna unbeaten at 4-0

The Vernon Tigers travelled down Highway 97 to Rutland and fell to 0-4, losing 9-4 to the first-place Kelowna Raiders in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League play.

The Tigers gave a very strong defensive effort despite giving up nine goals.

“After three games, the expansion Tigers are starting to gel as a team and are heading in the right direction,” said coach James Hurst.

After the first period the Tigers trailed 2-0 holding the top team scoreless for most of the frame.

READ ALSO: Okanagan lacrosse leagues ready for regular season

The second period was very strong for the tigers although they struggled to find the back of the net. Some very solid defensive play from Mac Leroux and Travis Mann held the Raiders to many contested shots. Shawn Maltman had a monster game with multiple huge punishing hits through the middle.

The Tigers goals came from Craig Bigsby, on a outside shot on the powerplay, and Ryan Sarazin on a breakaway where he outran the defence.

The third period saw the Tigers find themselves in a little bit of penalty trouble. Kelowna had four powerplay goals in the game. Sarazin had another outside snipe and there was a wacky goal where Brennan Plante took a shot that got deflected off two defenders’ sticks, then bounced off Kris Yargeau’s chest and into the net.

Vernon goalie Josh Point kept the Tigers alive with a 50-save performance.

The Tigers next game is at home Friday, May 24, at Kal Tire Place, 8 p.m., with a rematch against the Raiders.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Bench Warmers dust off Kal Tire Yankees
Next story
Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Just Posted

Vernon nature centre readies for garage, plant sale

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s huge three-day garage and plant sale runs May 24 to 26

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

UPDATED: Sheds, trailer destroyed in Spallumcheen fire

Two sheds and a fifth wheel go up in smoke Sunday morning in the township; fire not suspicious

Vernon OC Aboriginal planner wins national honour

Marilyn Alexis honoured for leadership excellence

Vernon Elks hosting first RibFest

Finger-licking, lip-smacking rib heaven coming to Vernon Army Camp in July

B.C.-wide tuition waiver gives former foster kids a chance at post-secondary education

Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts Spring Fling tournament

A fun social tournament kicked off the club’s season

Summerland winery offers custom coffee blend

Madam’s Roast a collaboration between Dirty Laundry Vineyard and Backyard Beans

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Okanagan, Cariboo highways maintenance workers reach new deal

Employees of AEL, a division of Emcon, get five-year collective agreement with wage, benefit hikes

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown to 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

Most Read