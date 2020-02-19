The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )

Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

General manager Bruce Hamilton made the annoucement Wednesday, named Kris Mallette interim coach

The Kelowna Rockets are moving on from coach Adam Foote.

On Wednesday, the Rockets announced that they have released Foote and have named assistant coach Kris Mallette as Kelowna’s interim head coach.

“The team has struggled since the Christmas break. With fourteen games remaining in the regular season, I felt a change was necessary at this time,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets blow 4-goal lead in overtime loss to Calgary

Foote was hired by the Rockets in October of 2018 and has a record of 48-49-8-4 with the Rockets.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have coached the Kelowna Rockets,” said Foote in a statement following his dismissal.

“It has been an honour to have coached all of the players on the Rockets and to have had an influence on their development. I also want to recognize the outstanding work and dedication by my fellow coaches and the Rockets’ talented training staff. I wish the Rockets organization nothing but great success over the remaining months of the season and in the Memorial Cup.”

Kelowna is coming off a frustrating 6-5 loss to the Calgary Hitmen on Feb. 17 where the Rockets gave up a four-goal lead in the third period of the game.

Mallette and the Rockets return to action Friday night when they start a weekend double-header in Victoria against the Royals.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

Just Posted

Vernon-area duo still awaiting trial for animal abuse

Trial date expected to be set within the next three weeks

Vernon woman named one of B.C.’s Top 40 business leaders

Amanda Shatzko, consultant and politician, picked up Business in Vancouver Top 40 selection

Lavington garage goes up in flames

The house next to the garage was minimally damaged; residents required to vacate home temporarily

Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings take spotlight in Vernon

Outlaw Country to revive classics of the Man in Black in March

Vernon cadets medal at Sovereign Lake biathlon

First time in 15 years championships held on home turf

Okanagan divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

The athletes have been training four days a week

B.C. budget fails to ‘excite’ Kelowna business community

Chamber says Budget 2020 lacks a clearly defined competitiveness strategy

Shuswap woman creates stress-reducing cuffs for Alzheimer’s patients

Personal connection to disease adds meaning to endeavour

Penticton MLA urges government to address fatal stretch of Hwy 97

“People are being injured and lives are being lost on this stretch of highway.” - MLA Dan Ashton

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Median cost of newly-built home in Kelowna metropolitan area stands at $950,000: Report

According to report, the price is almost on-par with newly-built homes in Toronto

Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

General manager Bruce Hamilton made the annoucement Wednesday, named Kris Mallette interim coach

HERGOTT: Driving while intoxicated

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Most Read