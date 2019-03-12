Kyle Topping #24 of the Kelowna Rockets is back checked by Jack Finley #26 of the Spokane Chiefs on Feb. 6 at Prospera Place (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets look for a win

The Rockets will take on the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night

The Kelowna Rockets are looking to pick up a win Wednesday night when they host the Spokane Chiefs.

The Rockets were last in action on Saturday where they were defeated by the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 at Prospera Place. Defenceman, Dalton Gally says that the team struggled last weekend, but they’re looking forward to moving on.

“We just have to stick to our game and our structure,” said Gally.

“We kind of diverted from it this past weekend because it was a big game, I think we crumbled under the pressure. We had spurts and peaks where we were on our game, and then we had lulls where we went away from our structure. As a whole, we need to play simple and get back to playing Rockets hockey tomorrow night.”

READ MORE: Rockets drop battle to Blazers in shootout, inch closer to playoffs

Spokane will face the Blazers tonight in Kamloops before heading to Kelowna for the matchup tomorrow night.

The two have already played three times this season, the Chiefs are up 2-1 in the season series.

The Rockets currently sit in third place in the B.C. Division. They’re 17 points ahead of the Prince George Cougars who sit in fifth place. The Rockets are four points in front of the fourth-place Kamloops Blazers, Kamloops has four games remaining in their schedule—one more than the Rockets. The Victoria Royals have locked up the second spot with 70 points, while the Vancouver Giants have clinched the division with 96 points.

The Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot, they currently sit third in the U.S. Division.

Take advantage of the final Hat Trick Wednesday of the season. Purchase your tickets before 2p.m. on game day and you can get a hot dog and a pop with your ticket for $19.99. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alphonso Davies returns to Vancouver for CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game

Just Posted

City to ask Vernon gymnastics society to consider loan option

More discussion ensues with Vernon council over North Valley Gymnastics’ $75,000 request

Structures at Vernon sports facility coming down

Council votes unanimously to raze existing structures at Kin Race Track; ball diamonds will stay

Cougars attack Cherryville dogs, killing one

**WARNING** This story contains graphic images of the attack’s aftermath **

Vernon CMHA offers free suicide grief support group

Eight-week program will start later in March

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Kelowna Rockets look for a win

The Rockets will take on the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Danser brings Tall Tales to Vernon show

Saskatchewan-born, southern-trained singer gets bluesy

Most Read