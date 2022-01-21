Kelowna sports weekend preview and update: Heat, Warriors and Chiefs in action

It may be the cold outside but hockey, basketball and volleyball are just heating up around Kelowna.

Here’s a weekend preview and update for all the Kelowna sports teams in season:

Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets game this weekend has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. They were supposed to hit the ice Saturday night in Langley to take on the Vancouver Giants. The game has not yet been rescheduled.

UBCO Heat

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are in action at home Friday (tonight, Jan. 21) and Saturday (tomorrow, Jan. 22) night as they take on the UNBC Timberwolves. On Friday night, the women tip off first at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m. Saturday; women at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the men. All games are at The Furnace (UBCO gymnasium). Going into the weekend, the women are looking to get above .500 as they currently have a record of 5-6. The men are 1-7 on the season but are looking to make it two wins in a row on Friday night.

Basketball isn’t the only sport in action for the Heat this weekend. The men’s volleyball team is heading to the Lower Mainland to take on the Trinity Western Spartans. Game time is 8 p.m. for Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, both at the Langley Events Centre. They’re currently 4-2 on the season in Canada West play and sit in third in the west standings. The women’s games against the Spartans this weekend have been postponed. It was going to be a big weekend, as they are tied for first in the west standings with the Spartans with identical 5-1 records.

OC Coyotes

Both the Okanagan College men’s and the women’s basketball teams have also had their games scheduled for this weekend postponed. They were going to take on the Columbia Bible College Bearcats on Saturday night and the Capilano Blues on Sunday (Jan. 23) afternoon.

West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

The Warriors open up a five-game home stand on Saturday night as they take on the Wenatchee Wild (10-11-4-1, 5th in standings) at 7 p.m. That’s the first game of a back-to-back at Royal LaPage Arena as they also welcome the Cranbrook Bucks (17-12-2-0, 7th) to town on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop for that game is at 2:30 p.m. West Kelowna goes into the weekend fourth in the Interior standings with a 20-12-0-0 record, just seven points behind the first-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Kelowna Chiefs (KIJHL)

Back-to-back games are also up for the Chiefs as they play a home-and-home with the North Okanagan Knights. Game one on Saturday night is taking place at Kelowna-Rutland Arena while the Knights host Sunday’s game at the Armstrong – Nor-Val Centre. Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m. The Chiefs are currently second in the Bill Ohlhausen Division with a 16-11-2-0 record.

